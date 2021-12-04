Students protest for reopening hostels in Pune

PUNE: Students from various colleges staged a protest outside the Pune district collector’s office Friday morning, demanding that state government and university hostels in the city be started. Students Helping Hand and Chatra Bharati student organisation held the protest and submitted their demands to the Pune district collector. With offline lectures having resumed, many students are returning to Pune from their villages to join their respective colleges.

Bhavesh Nanaware, a third-year student from S P College who is from Washi taluka, Osmanabad district, said, “I came to Pune yesterday as our offline lectures have started but our accommodation in the state government social welfare department hostel has not yet opened. We are repeatedly demanding that they give us accommodation as we cannot afford to stay in rented flats. I am now staying at a friend’s room.”

Sampada Dengale, a third-year student from Fergusson College who is from Nashik, said, “Since the last two weeks, I am staying at my relative’s place and as college lectures have started, I need hostel accommodation. Due to financial issues, I am using the food mess only one time. How can I afford private rented rooms or flats!”

While colleges have resumed, hostels within colleges and the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus hostels have not yet started. Apart from that, there are several other state government- and civic body- run hostels for students coming to Pune for studies.

Kuldeep Ambekar, a student and president of Students Helping Hand, said, “If our demands are not met and hostels are not opened up immediately, students who cannot afford to rent private flats will have to stay outside government offices and the Pune mayor’s bungalow on footpaths. The state government should realise that these students come from poor families and have already suffered a lot over the past two years due to the pandemic.”

About the opening-up of university hostels, professor N S Umrani, SPPU pro vice-chancellor, said, “The university hostels will certainly open and admissions for the same will take place for this academic year once we receive clear guidelines about opening up of hostels.”

