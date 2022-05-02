Students storm SPPU over online exams
PUNE Over hundreds of students, under the National Student Union of India (NSUI) banner, stormed Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus on Monday, demanding cancellation of the decision of holding the summer examinations in offline mode in all Maharashtra universities.
Students of different organisations held protest SPPU main building, demanding to conduct online examinations. Following which, SPPU administration issued a letter assuring students to put forth this demand to the state government.
“When there was a meeting of all the vice-chancellors in the state, except the Nagpur University, none of the universities took forward students’ demand to conduct exam online. Hence, a protest was held today. If more than 70 per cent of the syllabus of current semester has been taught online, then exams should also be held online,” said Amir Shaikh, Maharashtra state president of NSUI.
Responding to the protest, SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar spoke with students and after their discussions, Pawar gave a letter to student unions.“Today’s protest taken by students was regarding to conduct summer semester exams online, and also to reduce fees of courses held in university premises. We will take up the issue to concern management body and with the state government too,” the letter stated.
The demand was raised by students after the Nagpur University gave both online and offline options to students to appear for exams.
-
Thunderstorms may bring relief from heat in interior districts, no heat wave alerts for state
Mumbai: With light rains and cloudy skies expected over interior parts of Maharashtra in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department's weather forecast on Monday removed heatwave alerts for all districts in the state, and predicted that “light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and drizzle over Amravati, Nagpur and Wardha districts of Vidarbha” are very likely till May 4.
-
Yogi assures help to set up Rashtriya Raksha University regional campus in Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the vice chancellor of the Gujarat-based Rashtriya Raksha University of every possible assistance for the establishment of a regional campus of the university in Uttar Pradesh. Vice chancellor Bimal N Patel met Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here. The institute runs various courses, including diploma in police science, diploma in industrial and personal security, certificate in physical education and cyber safety, he said.
-
At 1,076, Delhi sees dip in daily Covid tally for 3rd straight day
Delhi recorded more fresh recoveries on Monday after 1,329 people recuperated from the virus, up from 1,204 from Sunday. With this, the total number of recovered patients in the national capital touched 18,53,717, the health bulletin data said.
-
Court puts off order on Rana couple’s bail pleas to May 4
The Mumbai sessions court on Monday postponed to May 4 the order on the bail pleas filed by Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. While Navneet is presently lodged in Byculla women's prison, Ravi Rana is lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. Arguing their bail pleas, senior advocate Abad Ponda and advocate Rizwan Merchant had contended that the two had no intention to spread hatred, as claimed by the police.
-
Why release tigress in Seljar, asked Vasundhara Raje. Forest official explains
The tigress released in the Seljar range of Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve on April 11 is healthy and has made three kills, a senior Rajasthan wildlife official said on Monday after a barrage of criticism by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje questioning the government's decision. “She is healthy and made three kills. The tigress is monitored 24x7,” mHTR field director, Sedu Ram Yadav said. The tigress, MT-4, was the only one to survive.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics