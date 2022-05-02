Students storm SPPU over online exams

PUNE Over hundreds of students, under the National Student Union of India (NSUI) banner, stormed Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus on Monday, demanding cancellation of the decision of holding the summer examinations in offline mode in all Maharashtra universities.

Students of different organisations held protest SPPU main building, demanding to conduct online examinations. Following which, SPPU administration issued a letter assuring students to put forth this demand to the state government.

“When there was a meeting of all the vice-chancellors in the state, except the Nagpur University, none of the universities took forward students’ demand to conduct exam online. Hence, a protest was held today. If more than 70 per cent of the syllabus of current semester has been taught online, then exams should also be held online,” said Amir Shaikh, Maharashtra state president of NSUI.

Responding to the protest, SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar spoke with students and after their discussions, Pawar gave a letter to student unions.“Today’s protest taken by students was regarding to conduct summer semester exams online, and also to reduce fees of courses held in university premises. We will take up the issue to concern management body and with the state government too,” the letter stated.

The demand was raised by students after the Nagpur University gave both online and offline options to students to appear for exams.