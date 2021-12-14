Students unhappy over offline exams to be held by Bharati Vidyapeeth University

PUNE After state higher education minister Uday Samant announced that universities must give both online and offline options for examinations, the Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University Pune will hold offline exams for its various courses from December 15. Students are furious over this decision as many of them are in their home towns and some are afraid of the new Omicron variant and want to appear online for the exams.

The exams of BVU’s New Law College are set to commence first and students have been sent a schedule. “Our exams are going to be held offline and I am at my village in Aurangabad, as my parents are not allowing me to travel to Pune due to the Covid-19 . And if the state education minister is appealing to give both options for exams then why is our university forcing students to appear for offline exams,” said a law student on condition of anonymity.

Talking about the issue M M Salunkhe, vice-chancellor, Bharati Vidyapeeth university said, “Our examinations are going to be held offline and it is also appealed by the state higher education minister Uday Samant recently to go towards offline classes and exams. We are taking the review of Covid situation and if needed in the future both offline and online options will be given to students. But as of now exams are held only offline,”

While Rishi Pardeshi, state observer, Nationalist Students Congress party said, “This is a complete violation of Covid guidelines and safety of students is compromised by calling them and forcing them to attend offline classes. Still, there is fear of Covid-19 and most students are in their home towns. So, our demand is BVU should give both online and offline options to students for appearing for exams.”