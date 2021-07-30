Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Sufficient oxygen storage to tackle anticipated third wave: Pune admin
pune news

Sufficient oxygen storage to tackle anticipated third wave: Pune admin

Pune: In view of the third Covid wave, the district administration has put in place oxygen plants and cryogenic oxygen tanks which would suffice for three times the oxygen requirement of the district which was needed during the peak of the second wave
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 08:56 PM IST
HT Image

Pune: In view of the third Covid wave, the district administration has put in place oxygen plants and cryogenic oxygen tanks which would suffice for three times the oxygen requirement of the district which was needed during the peak of the second wave. The district administration has said that the current number of oxygen cylinders, dura cylinders and cryogenic tanks is more than the estimated numbers required in the estimated third wave.

The shortage of oxygen and following deaths had been a major source of concern during the second wave in April.

As per the district administration, there is likely to be no shortage of oxygen in case the much anticipated third wave hits the city and even harder than the second wave. In the second wave, the district’s highest requirement for oxygen went up to 361 metric tonnes a day. Now, oxygen storage capacity has gone up to an expected 1183 metric tonnes, almost three times the highest requirement. As of now in the district, hospitals have a storage capacity of 957 metric tonnes while oxygen manufacturers have a capacity of 2,210 metric tonnes, refillers 607 tonnes, industrial oxygen manufacturers have about 152 metric tonnes which takes the total storage capacity to 3348.8 tonnes storage capacity for oxygen at the most.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar during his Friday weekly review meeting said, “The administration is ensuring that there would be no shortage of oxygen in case the third wave hits the district. As of now, we have 50 hospital-based generation plants which would be enough for the anticipated third wave. We also have more than required B&D type jumbo cylinders, 12 more than estimated to be required, 35 more dura cylinders, 412 more cryogenic tanks. Currently we have 16 functional oxygen plants and we have proposed 35 more such plants so that the generation capacity increases to 24,000 litres per minute for the district from the current 13,000 litres per minute.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

MS Dhoni’s new haircut sparks mixed reactions. Pictures go viral
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP