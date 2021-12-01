Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Sugarcane farmer duped by man posing as labour contractor
pune news

Sugarcane farmer duped by man posing as labour contractor

The Pune rural police have booked a man for duping a sugarcane farmer of ₹15 lakh by falsely promising labour for sugarcane harvest, but failed to honour the commitment after accepting a payment for it
The Pune rural police have booked a man for duping a sugarcane farmer of 15 lakh by falsely promising labour for sugarcane harvest, but failed to honour the commitment after accepting a payment for it. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:57 AM IST
ByShalaka Shinde

PUNE: The Pune rural police have booked a man for duping a sugarcane farmer of 15 lakh by falsely promising labour for sugarcane harvest, but failed to honour the commitment after accepting a payment for it.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Dattaray Narayan Gavare (52) a resident of Vitthalwadi in Shirur, Pune. One of the accused men has been identified as Bharat Gopinath Chavan, according to the police.

“It is a huge sum for a farmer. We have contacted the farmer and the bank to get more details. The amount is provided to the farmer by the sugar processing factories. Now it is an uphill task for the farmer to hire a new labour force and also repay the factory,” said Police naik Bharat Koli of Shikrapur police station, who is investigating the case.

The complainant farmer claimed to have made cash and online transactions through UPI as well as NEFT between September 8 and October 18. The man was supposed to come on the day of Dusshera which is considered an auspicious occasion to begin harvest season. The complainant found his home address in a village named Dongaon and went to his house. However, he was not available and his family members claimed to be unaware of his whereabouts, according to the complainant.

RELATED STORIES

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shikrapur police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP