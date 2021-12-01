Sugarcane farmer duped by man posing as labour contractor

PUNE: The Pune rural police have booked a man for duping a sugarcane farmer of ₹15 lakh by falsely promising labour for sugarcane harvest, but failed to honour the commitment after accepting a payment for it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Dattaray Narayan Gavare (52) a resident of Vitthalwadi in Shirur, Pune. One of the accused men has been identified as Bharat Gopinath Chavan, according to the police.

“It is a huge sum for a farmer. We have contacted the farmer and the bank to get more details. The amount is provided to the farmer by the sugar processing factories. Now it is an uphill task for the farmer to hire a new labour force and also repay the factory,” said Police naik Bharat Koli of Shikrapur police station, who is investigating the case.

The complainant farmer claimed to have made cash and online transactions through UPI as well as NEFT between September 8 and October 18. The man was supposed to come on the day of Dusshera which is considered an auspicious occasion to begin harvest season. The complainant found his home address in a village named Dongaon and went to his house. However, he was not available and his family members claimed to be unaware of his whereabouts, according to the complainant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shikrapur police station.