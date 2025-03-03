Suncity-Karvenagar bridge work 54% complete

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) ambitious project to construct a bridge over the Mutha River, connecting Sinhagad Road to Karvenagar is progressing steadily and 54 per cent of the work is complete, said officials. As part of PMC’s development plan (DP), a bridge over the Mutha river was proposed between Sinhagad Road’s Suncity and Karvenagar, near Dudhane Lawns. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The project was approved in December 2023 and aims to ease traffic congestion on Sinhagad Road.

Abhijit Ambekar, executive engineer, project department of PMC, said, “The bridge will help reduce traffic congestion in the Karvenagar and Sinhagad Road areas. The construction work began in January 2024, with a total project duration of 30 months. Nearly one and a half years have passed, and the work is moving at a rapid pace to ensure timely completion.”

As part of PMC’s development plan (DP), a bridge over the Mutha river was proposed between Sinhagad Road’s Suncity and Karvenagar, near Dudhane Lawns. In the last financial year, the administration acquired land for the approach road and initiated the tender process.

In the initial tender, M/s Walecha Engineering Ltd placed the lowest bid, agreeing to execute the work at a 5% reduced cost. However, due to financial difficulties, the company was taken over by the bank, and an administrator was appointed. Consequently, the PMC had to cancel the tender. In the subsequent re-tendering process, Vijay S Patel Company secured the contract for ₹32.56 crore.

Once completed, the bridge will provide an alternative route for vehicles travelling towards Karvenagar and DP Road. Additionally, it will help mitigate the traffic bottlenecks in the Hingne area.

Key features of the bridge

345 meters Length

30 meters Width

₹32.56 crore Estimated cost

7 Total piers

30 months Completion timeline