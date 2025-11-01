Super-speciality dental clinic to come up at Aundh District Hospital

A state-of-the-art superspeciality dental clinic and education centre will be established at the Aundh District Hospital campus, said the officials. The Pune district civil surgeon has already allocated around 15,000 sq ft of built-up space within the hospital premises for the unit, said the officials. (HT FILE)

The facility, named “Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Education, Research and Incubation Centre and Super-speciality Dental Clinic”, will be developed as a joint initiative of the Pune Zilla Parishad and the Indian Dental Association (IDA). The facility will be developed in a 15,000 sq ft of built-up space within the hospital premises, estimated to have a project cost of as much as ₹70 crore.

The project will be finalised in the presence of the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) will be signed between the Zilla Parishad Pune and IDA on Monday.

Gajanan Patil, chief executive officer of Pune Zilla Parishad, said the land and structure will be provided by ZP and the civil surgeon. The machinery, equipment, operating theatre, staff, and maintenance will be done by the IDA.

“We will do the initial maintenance and minor repairs required for the institute. The civil surgeon will also be involved in the project. Once the MOU is done, the work will be immediately started, as IDA is ready and keen to start the facility,” he said.

Dr Nagnath Yempalle, Pune district civil surgeon, said, “We have already allocated 15,000 sq ft of built-up space within the hospital premises, including the inactive trauma centre, for this project. The new centre aims to provide advanced dental care to the public while also serving as a hub for education, research, and innovation in dentistry,” he said.

According to officials, the upcoming facility will feature a community dental clinic with 24 dental chairs, offering comprehensive and affordable dental treatment to citizens. It will also house an exclusive pediatric dental unit dedicated to children’s oral health, and a digital dentistry and imaging centre equipped with the latest technology, such as CAD/CAM systems, 3D printing, and CBCT scanning.