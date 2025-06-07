Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
Supporters celebrating RCB’s IPL win booked for bursting firecrackers, disrupting traffic

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 07, 2025 06:56 AM IST

Around 40 persons were booked for bursting firecrackers and creating ruckus while celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB’s) Indian Premier League (IPL) win, a police official said on Thursday.

Around 40 persons have been charged under provisions of Maharashtra Police Act for disrupting public transport, creating public nuisance and disturbing peace with firecrackers. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The incident took place at Namdar Gopal Krishna Gokhale Chowk (Goodluck Chowk) after the match on Tuesday night, the Deccan police station official said.

“Around 40 persons have been charged under provisions of Maharashtra Police Act for disrupting public transport, creating public nuisance and disturbing peace with firecrackers. The celebrations caused inconvenience to motorists. We are reviewing CCTV footage of the area to identify more persons,” the official added.

RCB won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday, ending an 18-year wait.

Saturday, June 07, 2025
