Supriya Sule demands scrapping of Talathi recruitment exam

Close on the heels of irregularities coming to light in the Talathi recruitment examination, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Baramati MP, Supriya Sule, has demanded that the Talathi recruitment exam be scrapped citing how an aspirant who scored 214 marks in the exam had notched only 54 marks in another exam for the post of a forest guard.

Sule said, “Those students who got less than 50 marks a few months ago have scored more than 200 marks in the Talathi recruitment examination. There are many allegations regarding the recruitment process. Considering this, the process should be scrapped.” Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis promised to conduct an inquiry into the Talathi recruitment process.

Sule was in Pune city and interacted with the media. She raised the issue of General Motors workers which hasn’t yet been resolved. She also raised the issue of water scarcity in Pune and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the situation. Many citizens and mainly, areas in the Baramati constituency, are getting inadequate water supply and the citizens are suffering, she said.

Asked about deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar repeatedly raising the issue of her father and NCP chief, Sharad Pawar’s age and suggesting that he retire, Sule said that Sharad Pawar is active and working in all fields. She said that Sharad Pawar was serving as chief minister when he was about Rohit Pawar’s age. Regarding Ajit Pawar’s recent reference to Rohit Pawar as a baccha, Sule said that as Rohit Pawar’s uncle, Ajit Pawar might have called him as such.