Survey of borewells to commence today in Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) from Monday will survey to check the defunct private borewells and upon a detailed investigation will order their permanent closure to avoid any untoward incidents. The move comes after the urban development department directed the commissioner to implement the Supreme Court order regarding borewell mishaps citing examples of small children falling into the deep borewells and subsequent accidents. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Officials said the water department will undertake the survey, and a report will be submitted by February 28.

The PMC commissioner has issued directions to all the regional ward officers to disseminate information about the forthcoming survey, requesting citizens come forward and update the corporation about the current status of their borewells.

Nandkishore Jagtap, head of PMC water supply department, said that the survey would include the name of the owner, location, address, and current status of the borewell where on the spot inspections will be carried out to find if the borewells are covered or open.

“We are also going to look into the safety aspects and spread awareness about the borewell safety. According to the rules, defunct borewells must be shut and those that don’t shut them will face legal action. Besides, all borewell owners are required to register their borewells with the civic body where a security wall and information board must be erected around the perimeter of the borewell area. Failing to comply with the norms will lead to penal action,” he said.

The activists, meanwhile, say the guidelines only remain on paper.

Social activist Jaymala Dhankikar said that there are allegations of non-compliance on the part of the state government and its departments regarding the SC order in the matter of measures for the prevention of fatal accidents for small children due to their falling in abandoned boreholes.

“The exercise should ensure the guidelines are followed in letter and spirit and lives of small children can be saved and future accidents related borewell mishaps can be avoided,” he said.

The Groundwater Surveys and Development Agency (GSDA) 399 dug wells and 4,820 borewells in the Pune region in 2009.