Survey on Pune Metro Phase II commences

PUNE The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has started a door-to-door survey on public transport as it is in the process of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Pune metro’s 82.5 km project under Phase II.

As the first phase of work is near completion and operations are slated to start soon on priority sections, Pune Metro has started the preparation for the second phase of the metro.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “Maha-Metro had appointed agencies to conduct the DRP on 82.5km stretch. Officials would visit housing societies, commercial complexes and various small and big business houses to understand and listen to the expectations of Punekars from the public transport body.”

Maha-Metro is carrying out the survey through UMTC Limited and Data Corp Traffic Private Limited which are affiliated with Maha-Metro.

Officials said, “Questionnaire for residents include frequency and modes of travel by people and the overall opinion about public transport among others.”

Maha-Metro has appealed to people to participate in the survey and provide information as it will help to include residents say while finalising the DPR.

The Maha-Metro will prepare the DPR and submit it to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and later it will be submitted to state and central government.

As the metro work is undertaken at a good speed, there is a demand to execute the project in various parts of the city. The general body of the PMC and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) accepted various routes suggested by the elected members.

The PMC had already given a nod to the extension of the metro route between Swargate and Katraj. As it is the extension of the first phase, Swargate to Katraj would become the extension of the first phase.

As per the central government’s policy, if there is an extension of any route, the Centre gives only ten per cent of project cost funding. Now as all these extensions would get submitted in the second phase, it is the policy of the central government to give a 20 per cent share of the total project cost, said Metro officials.