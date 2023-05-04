Taste of Life: When hunger forced Punekars to eat unpalatable water lettuce leaves

On the evening of May 12, 1883, two European boatmen came across an old “native” man writhing in great pain at the banks of river Mula just outside Poona. They immediately took him to a doctor in Kirkee who administered some medicines. When the man was in a better condition, he revealed to the doctor that he had consumed the leaves of water lettuce. He was very hungry and was finding it difficult to tolerate the extreme heat of the summer afternoon. He had started experiencing abdominal pain a little while after he had consumed the leaves.

The leaves of water lettuce were eaten by a large population of the district during the Deccan famine of 1877-78. ((Photo for representation))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Known as “Jalakumbhi” in Hindi and “Prasni” or “Gondala” in Marathi, water lettuce or water cabbage is an aquatic, invasive plant with thick, soft leaves that form a rosette. It floats on the surface of the water, its roots hanging submersed beneath floating leaves.

Ayurveda practitioners, or native “Hindu doctors” as they were called in the nineteenth century by the British, considered a decoction or infusion of this plant as cooling and demulcent, and prescribed it in cases of dysuria, in the quantity of ten pagodas weight twice daily. Mixed with rice and coconut milk they were given for fever, and with rose water and sugar for cough and asthma. The ashes were applied to ringworm of the scalp, and in some parts of the Poona district it was known as “pana salt”. The leaves of water lettuce were eaten by a large population of the district during the Deccan famine of 1877-78.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zunna berry, popularly known as “toran” in Marathi, was a fruit that had helped many survive during the great famine. The fruit was grown in the Western Ghats and in some areas near Poona. The fruit, having a peculiar mawkish flavour, was eaten by natives in Poona when other fruits and vegetables were scarce. It was said to greatly support the people of western Maharashtra from March to May.

In early nineteenth-century India, the colonisers had to constantly think about providing sufficient food to the vast population of the country, especially during the summer months. Though the natives had their own ingenious ways of providing for themselves when the food was scarce, they could always go hungry.

When the colonisation project gained momentum in the 1860s and there was a substantial European population, both civilian and the army, living in the subcontinent, the British decided to combat the paucity of fruits and vegetables after the spring by encouraging the cultivation of certain species that would thrive in the heat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the fruits that they felt could be grown widely in Poona was the custard apple. The fruit had, in times of famine, literally proved the staff of life to the natives of some parts of India. The custard apple was completely domesticated in Indian gardens. The fruit ripened in summer and was of a delicate flavour. It was eaten with relish by both natives and Europeans. The opinion of this fruit in India was much more favourable than in the Caribbean, which would seem to indicate that it was much superior in quality in India than in the country where it was supposed to be indigenous.

After the famine, thousands of saplings and seeds of the custard apple were distributed in Poona district by the government. Natives were encouraged to plant the tree. “The Bombay Telegraph and Courier” reported in May 1881 that a “bountiful” crop of the custard apple had been harvested in the Bombay Presidency in March and April and that the European population was encouraged to consume the fruit. In the West Indies, an agreeable fermented drink, like cider, was made from the expressed pulp and juice; in India, the pulp was chiefly used to flavour ice puddings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around the same time, carrots were found to be one of the suitable candidates as excellent summer food. Sir Edward Charles Buck, known as the “Grand Old Man” of Indian agriculture, in 1878, while being director of agriculture in the North-West Provinces, wrote a long and interesting note on carrot cultivation as a means of human food in periods of threatened scarcity or famine. The arguments then gave the subject of carrot cultivation in India an interest that, as an ordinary garden crop, it did not previously possess.

Throughout India, the carrot was cultivated, by the Europeans, mostly from annually imported seeds, and by the natives, from an acclimatised, if not an indigenous stock. In many parts of the country, in the nineteenth century, a greenish-white carrot was preferred as being very hardy and productive. They rose some two or three inches above the soil and were a coarse root which possessed little of the flavour of the European carrot, but it was able to withstand the extreme heat of Indian summer and could be raised in Poona throughout the year. It thus produced a return at seasons when other tubers or roots were scarce or unavailable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Europeans in Poona were urged by the municipality to drink enough juices, especially those of lemon, raw mango, and carrots to survive the heat. They were also requested to include curd in their lunch. They were told that wealthy Marathi families consumed “dahi” and rice daily and were able to beat the heat quite effectively.

After the case of the old man eating the leaves of water lettuce was reported to the sanitation department, it appealed to the natives to not consume the plant. While considered edible, it was not palatable as it was rich in calcium oxalate crystals that were bitter in taste. If at all they wanted to eat water lettuce, they were advised to soak the leaves in watery “dahi” before consumption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Battling hunger, like poverty, is an intersectional issue. The measures that people take to survive even temporary food shortages could be risky and have devastating long-term consequences. The most common negative coping mechanisms make them eat inferior foods or eat whatever is available – even if it is not exactly food. They forage wild food or skip meals altogether. The Great Famine of 1877-78 made people travel miles in search of food and broke families apart.

European colonisers tried battling the food crisis with the help of crops like carrots and the custard apple. But it took a long time to make people stop eating the water lettuce.

Chinmay Damle is a research scientist and food enthusiast. He writes here on Pune’s food culture. He can be contacted at chinmay.damle@gmail.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}