Sushma Andhare stages protest at Phaltan police station, demands justice for woman doctor

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on Monday staged a protest outside the Phaltan police station in Satara district, demanding justice in the case of the 29-year-old woman doctor who died by suicide in a hotel room on October 23. During the protest, Andhare confronted an investigating officer and alleged that the police leaked the deceased doctor’s call records and personal chats to the media. (HT)

The deceased, originally from Beed district, had accused sub-inspector Gopal Badane of repeated sexual assault and software engineer Prashant Bankar of mental harassment. Both have since been arrested.

During the protest, Andhare confronted an investigating officer and alleged that the police leaked the deceased doctor’s call records and personal chats to the media.

“Who leaked the call records of the deceased doctor? Was it Satara superintendent of police Tushar Doshi? Why were private details made public? And why did SP Doshi allow Women’s Commission chief Rupali Chakankar to speak on investigation-related matters? He should have restrained her,” Andhare said.

Her protest comes amid growing outrage within the medical fraternity, with several doctors’ associations across Maharashtra demanding a fair and transparent investigation into the woman doctor’s death.

Andhare also denied reports of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) being formed, saying the state had merely appointed IPS officer Tejasvi Satpute to monitor the investigation. “The reports about SIT are false. The government order clearly says an officer has been appointed only to oversee the probe,” she said.

She further demanded that the case be monitored by a retired high court judge to ensure independence and transparency. “This case cannot remain unaffected by politics unless a judicial committee monitors it. We will soon file a writ petition in the high court seeking such an inquiry,” she added.

Clarifying her visit, Andhare said, “I have not come to file a complaint. The victim’s letter should be treated as her suicide note, and her family’s statements must be recorded. The inquiry must be conducted by a retired judge.”

Addressing allegations involving former MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar, Andhare said she bore no personal grudge. “He is expected to hold a public meeting this evening to respond to the allegations. Instead, he should come to the police station with me and help file the chargesheet. I am like your sister and a guest in your town; I trust your decency,” she said.

Later in the day, Andhare alleged that instead of ensuring justice for the deceased doctor, Chakankar and SP Doshi had attempted to defame her character. Upset that SP Doshi did not meet her and sent another officer instead, Andhare staged a sit-in protest outside the police station.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader and MP Supriya Sule visited the doctor’s family in Phaltan and offered condolences. She assured them of continued support in their pursuit of justice.

Sule criticised leaders of the ruling alliance for making “insensitive and unfortunate” remarks in such a sensitive case. She also questioned how the call detail records (CDR) of the deceased were leaked, calling it “an attempt to cover up the case”.

In a post on X, Sule demanded a transparent investigation and the formation of an SIT, stating that her party stood firmly with the family and would “ensure justice for the daughter of Maharashtra”. She warned that anyone trying to protect those responsible “will not be forgiven”.