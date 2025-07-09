Suspended cop booked for fraud

PUNE: A city police constable, with a history of forgery and cheating, is being investigated by Kothrud police after receiving the case file on him on Tuesday from Chaturshringi Police Station, where the case was registered on June 6. Jagtap is already under suspension for allegedly threatening a jeweller in 2024, when he was posted as a hawaldar at the Special Branch. (Shutterstock)

The constable, identified as Ganesh Ashok Jagtap, has been accused of allegedly duping his neighbour - a 51-year-old woman - of gold ornaments worth 73.5 tolas and ₹17 lakh in cash, after gaining her sympathy with sob stories and promising to return everything after selling his properties and shares.

Jagtap is already under suspension for allegedly threatening a jeweller in 2024, when he was posted as a hawaldar at the Special Branch.

According to the complaint filed by the 51-year-old woman, the elaborate fraud was committed by Jagtap between 2019 and 2022 in Kothrud. However, the complaint was filed on June 6 this year at the Chaturshringi Police Station, from where it was transferred to Kothrud police on Tuesday as the place of offence falls under their jurisdiction.

The complaint, lodged at Chaturshringi Police Station, states that Jagtap misused his power to gain the complainant’s trust. He allegedly claimed that he was a sub-inspector at the Crime Branch, and his wife was a cancer patient and his daughter was an MBBS student.

He told the complainant that he was unable to secure a bank loan and requested financial help from her, promising to return the favour soon, purportedly after selling his properties and shares. The complainant believed him and between October 2019 and January 2020, handed him 73.5 tolas of gold. In addition, she gave him cash and cheques, totalling ₹17 lakh, as per the FIR.

Despite repeated assurances that he would return the money and gold, Jagtap failed to do so. Realising that she had been defrauded, the woman finally approached the Chaturshringi Police Station on June 6, where a case was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Tuesday, the case was transferred to Kothrud police for further investigation, as the offences took place under their jurisdiction. “Both the accused and the victim were neighbours when they were living in the Aundh area. After receiving the case file today, we called the complainant for further enquiry,” said Sandip Deshmane, senior inspector, Kothrud Police Station.

“The accused cop gained her confidence and exploited it to dupe her. More things will come out as we investigate further. He is already under suspension, and administrative action has been taken against him” said Somay Munde, deputy commissioner of police (Zone IV) on Tuesday.

Further investigations have revealed that this is not the first case of fraud involving Jagtap. On August 24, 2024, while posted at the police headquarters, he allegedly conned a jeweller in Aundh by falsely using a senior police officer’s name to procure jewellery worth 8.22 lakh. When the jeweller demanded payment, Jagtap reportedly threatened him with dire consequences.

Additionally, in 2022, Jagtap had attempted to fraudulently obtain the prestigious President’s Medal by submitting forged documents and tampered service records, allegedly with the help of two other police officials.