Sutradhara’s Tales: Once upon an opulent past... a story of wealth

The present day monument of Shaniwarwada is a memory and relic of a bygone past.

It is but a dim reflection of the opulence of the haydays of the Peshwas. The opulence can be very well imagined through contemporary paintings and first-hand impressions recorded by the British. At the site itself, the monument survives in the form of stone plinth and obscure place names.

Surviving amongst these place names, one particular name that caught my eye, was “Javahirkhana”. Javahirkhana, also known as Ratnashala, was part of the original two courtyard complex of Shaniwarwada built by Bajirao I.

Thanks to the elaborate archival notes and lists, one finds miniscule details of the objects that once occupied the Javahirkhana at Shaniwarwada. Maratha period scholar, Bhasvati Soman, has painstakingly surveyed these lists and documents in the Modi script to present us with the nature and functioning of the Peshwa’s “Ratnashala” department.

As the Maratha territory expanded north and south, Maratha sardars were acquainted with jewellery traditions and design forms of Karnataka, Gujarat, Malwa, Bundelkhand, Delhi, Agra and Bengal. Adornment of various types of jewellery, both by men and women was in vogue. For that matter, the very designation of Peshwa was awarded by felicitations of rich paraphernalia of royal clothes, precious jewellery and royal standards, including a palanquin.

The practice of felicitating the sardars and commanders before the campaign and on the conquest was quite prevalent; it was considered encouragement and luck. Jewellery and objects of personal use were carried by the Peshwas during travels and even during the military campaigns.

One letter from 1770 records Madhavrao Peshwa I asking Nana Phadnis to send the Sirpech (ornament worn on the pagadi) without fail, which was originally forgotten. Additionally, he asks Nana to oversee the making of precious idols of Gods and select the best one for the Peshwa. Another interesting record from 1750s mentions awarding of a watch to sardar Vitthal Shivdev Vinchurkar which he was ordered to wear on all occasions.

Peshwas and other Maratha sardars engaged in charity during the campaigns and carried the treasures including objects of gold and silver to be donated at various religious centres and pilgrim sites. Places of personal faith such as Trambakeshwar, Jejuri and Astavinayakas had received generous grants of gold, silver masks and jewellery.

The family treasury was added to and flourished with every ruling Peshwa. The Javahirkhana included jewellery of both men and women of the Peshwa family, gold and silver idols of deities, utensils, artefacts, décor, weapons, toys, games, animal and bird figurines, spare precious stones and pearls. The men were fond of decorating animals such as cows, elephants and horses with their custom-made jewellery to reflect the riches; they were to be deposited in Javahirkhana.

Certain sets of furniture too were made using precious metals or embellished with precious stones. For example, the fountain spouts at Shaniwarwada were made of silver. Another record registers cost of a silver swing owned by Khajagiwale as Rs2,273.

Though men and women dwelled in their own respective chambers or performed rituals in the pooja room, the family’s treasury held all the precious objects of importance. The objects may be used on a daily basis or during festivities, but the thorough central accounts were maintained at the Ratnashala. The inflow and outflow register along with expenses of upkeep were recorded.

The records of the Ratnashala starts with 51,402 diamonds, 1,132,292 rubies, 26,643 emeralds, 176,011 pearls, 435 sapphires, 432 Cat’s eye, 417 Yellow sapphire, 444 Red coral, 1,912 corals, 75 Hessonite and so on. The list of various objects made of gold and silver is much longer.

The treasures of Devghar (family Gods), treasures of Devdeveshwar sansthan at Parvati and personal treasures of individual men and women formed the main parts of the Ratnashala. It also included the use of various precious objects used in fire rituals (Homa-shala) and for medicinal purpose (Vaidyashala). Numbers of toys and board games such as dolls, spinning tops, balls, dice and chess are mentioned.

The lists provides more than 100-odd names for various jewellery items of which some could not be identified as most of the traditional designs have not survived.

Women of the family owned a considerable part of jewellery which includes typical Maratha period jewellery. This jewellery was passed over to junior members from the seniors on weddings, festivities or by inheritance. Ramabai, wife of Madhavrao, donated her own jewellery when she ascended the sati pyre. Personal ownership of objects such as writing stylus and inkpots indicate that most Peshwa family women were literate and engaged in both personal and political correspondence.

Sardar Khajagiwale was incharge of personal affairs of the Peshwa family under Bajirao, Nanasaheb and Madhavrao and maintained records in the form of registers. In later times we find similar lists from 1768 and 1783 describing objects of the treasury. The lists meticulously recorded the number of precious stones attached to every piece of jewellery or artefact fearing the loss in handling. The officers responsible for the records were handsomely paid to deter any theft or corruption.

Money lenders had a crucial role during these times to check the purity of objects and certify them. The objects were weighed in Gunja-Masa-Tola scale where 1 tola of those days corresponds to 11.66 present day grams.

Many sardar families had deposited their jewellery with moneylenders in exchange for loans for campaigns or personal use. Money lenders such as Krishnaji Hari Chipunkar were commissioned with transport of precious objects and in addition would insure the safe transport.

Of all the Peshwas, Raghunathrao Peshwa owned the biggest share of the treasury which was unfortunately squandered away as he rebelled against Marathas and took refuge with the British.

Most of the Peshwa’s Javahirkhana were confiscated by the British; some parts of it was inherited by Bajirao II’s adopted heir, Nanasaheb Peshwa. Nanasaheb could not carry the treasures with him after defeat of Kanpur and Bithur. So, except for the most precious stones, he hid the treasures in a well which was traced by British spies.

Colonel Gordon Alexander has recorded the nature of this treasure in his book. It consisted of Rs30 lakh in gold and silver, plates, bowls, other utensils, a palanquin of a few 100kg of silver and jewellery worth Rs70 lakh, apart from precious stones. In all, the remaining treasure of more than Rs1 crore, in those days, was lost to British. That is the last we saw of the magnificent Peshwa treasures!

Saili Palande-Datar is an indologist, environmentalist, history researcher and farmer. She can be reached @ sailikdatar@gmail.com