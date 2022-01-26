Sutradhara’s tales: Shaniwarwada as it really was!

When Bollywood film ”Bajirao Mastani” was released, many history lovers and tourists flocked Shaniwarwada, the heritage site and Peshwa residence at Pune, to experience grandeur that was depicted in the film. However, present-day remains of Shaniwarwada could not fulfil their unrealistic expectations and visitors were royally disappointed!

In spite of the big production, film could not authentically recreate the glory of Shaniwarwada, but that is a discussion for another day! If one wants to visualise Shaniwarwada of the 18th century, history books and paintings come to our rescue.

Like many monuments in Maharashtra, Shaniwarwada was not built in a day. Since 1730, when foundation was laid by Bajirao I, the site of castle has been built upon and renovated by subsequent Peshwas and its magnificence reached the zenith around last decades of 18th century.

The original wada of Peshwa Bajirao I consisted of two private chambers of Bajirao accompanied by fountain, main Diwankhana in the front, various gateways, a drum house room on front gateway, a water tank with upper storey (bangali) and Persian wheel, wall enclosure around the wada, well, etc. The wada was two storeyed and two courtyards. The water for fountain was fetched from a well in the river through channels (paat), pumped to the tank in upper tower using Persian wheel and circulated through gravity to reach fountain spouts. The water requirement of the household was limited in early days and wells in wada and by the river were sufficient

Original plan included fortification around the wada for safety, but it was met with strong disapproval from Shahu Maharaj. Shahu Maharaj thought that if such a fortified base is captured by enemies it would prove difficult to win it back and can be used against the Marathas themselves. The new buildings planned however continued to be built. Around 1745, most of the works, including the construction of an overhead tank, top storeys, Diwankhana for Mahadji Purandare and for leisurely activities were completed.

The space requirements for growing household, servants and visitors were huge and allotted space for various construction activities was not enough. So, the adjoining areas were acquired time- to-time from its owners against land compensation.

After the death of Shahu Maharaj, Nanasaheb Peshwa took the bold decision of building the fortification wall around the Shaniwarwada mansion which was completed by 1759. The fortification had stone masonry at the base and upper part was built using fired rectangular bricks.

The handsome Delhi Darwaja facing the north was built with towering Dakhani arch flanked by octagonal bastions. The merlons of bastions effectively hid the soldiers while opening was mounted with cannons and guns. Main facade was decorated and painted in delicate floral patterns and the wooden door reinforced with iron bars and piercing spikes were installed. The sharp spikes were installed to deter any attempts of opening of doors by employing elephant power. The fortification was reinforced with nine formidable bastions in every direction.

Nanasaheb constructed a beautiful garden called Chimanbaug in memory of his uncle, Chimaji Appa, to the eastern side of main wada. It had various floral beds and water pools built in ornate shaped patterns with seating platforms provided on the side. The flower garden, water pools, central fountain of 26 ft by 26 ft size, painted Diwankhana pavilion constituted a beautiful ambience. Chimanbaug is one of the better surviving structures in Shaniwarwada, today.

Shaniwarwada was also known for its hazari karanje (1,000 spout fountain) which occupied a central space. This fountain of 80 feet circumference is built using petals carved in stone in two rows. It has 197 nozzles which were further fitted into four petaled lotuses bringing the count to almost thousands. One can only imagine the astounding beauty of this outstanding piece of art in operation in its hey days!

There exists a misconception that Shaniwarwada was seven storeys high based on some later records which describe it as “saat majali kalsi bangla”. From the descriptions of the building in arches and references from contemporary Maratha architecture on can surmise that there existed one building called Kothi next to the main mansion with was saat-khani wada (khan is the measurable unit of space between two wooden pillars of wada). It was five storeyed high (including the ground storey) with two storey of tower crowned by domical structure. These towers were in vogue during medieval times and were used as watch towers, for skygazing or leisure. Some anecdotes claimed that shikharas/towers of temple at Alandi were visible from the seventh storey of the tower. The tower at Shaniwarwada was burned to the ground in an unfortunate fire in 1794.

Most of the buildings in Shaniwarwada were either two storeyed or three storeyed. This can be easily confirmed from the British era painting of 1820 showing these comparative heights of individual building within Shaniwarwada with that of main Dilli Darwaja.

During Nanasaheb’s times, this mansion Peshwas housed quarters of Peshwa family members such as Nanasaheb, Chimaji Appa, Vishwasrao, Sadashivrao Bhau, Madhavrao Peshwa, Narayanrao, women’s chambers, including chamber of Gopikabai.

Darbars such as Ganesh Rangamahal, Arase Mahal (hall of mirrors), Gokak Diwankhana, Nachya Diwankhana (dance performances), Kachericha Diwankhana (office), Hastidanti diwankhana (decorate with ivory), Ganpati Rangmahal (where Ganesha idol was installed and Ganesha festival celebrated), Narayanrao Mahal, Gopikabai Rangamahal were used for hosting royal court, national and foreign dignitaries, guests, esteemed visitors, diplomats and so on. Various festivals were celebrated in these spaces with fan and fair and yet very typical to brahminised Marathi culture of medieval times.

Various courtyards were referred to Fadacha chowk (office), Tak chowk (book keeping), Mudpak chowk (kitchen), Pakwanacha chowk (feasts), Savitribaicha chowk (of Savitraibai), Yamunabaicha chowk (of Yamunabai) and so on depending on function of spaces or the associations.

In addition, servant quarters, Hamamkhana, Nagarkhana, horse stables, barracks for soldiers along fortification, personal Devghar (pooja house), Pothishala (manuscripts), Ratna-shala, Javahirkhana, Jamdarkhana, dining rooms, armory, Sadar (offices), Daftarkhana (archives), Janana (women’s chambers), Khalbat-khana and such spaces occupied the five acres of Shaniwarwada mansion.

During Nanasaheb’s times, including around 20 odd main personalities (khashe), other relatives, guests, associates, students, teachers, helpers, servants, personal assistants, guards counting to 1,000 individuals would be present in Shaniwarwada on any given day.

Alas, glory of virtual capital of India, powerful seat of Maratha Empire at its pinnacle today can only be fathomed through writing of the mundane past records!

We shall witness Shaniwarwada of later Peshwas through eyes of visitors in next column.

Saili Palande-Datar is an indologist, environmentalist, history researcher and farmer. She can be reached @ sailikdatar@gmail.com