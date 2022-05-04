Sutradhara’s Tales: When Pune rivers were site of horrific ritual of Sati!

Medieval times often remind you that all was not well in the past, especially for the women and downtrodden masses. One of the most barbaric rituals that were prevalent and commonplace during the 18th and early part of 19th century was that of sacrificing the wife of a deceased on burning pyres in the form of Sati.

When famous European painter, James Wales, arrived at the British residency at Pune in 1792, he noticed the peculiar place opposite the confluence of Mula-Mutha. He describes it as a place where native (Hindu) women burn themselves after the death of their husbands. Many tombs are erected to their memory along the banks which are locally known as “Sati Vrindavan“ and are revered.

Pune river ghats are lined up with numerous “Sati Vrindavans” at places, poignantly reminding you of the precious lives lost. The prevalent misconceptions, societal pressures, discriminatory attitude towards the other sex and greed of property were some of the main causes.

James Wales, who was curious about local customs and a keen observer, could not help notice the frequent Sati sacrifice that took place near the Mula-Mutha confluence during his stay at Sangam Bungalow. Within three weeks of his arrival at Pune, he noticed the Sati ritual taking place across the river. He commissioned painter Robert Mabon to sketch this ritual and the memorials of Sati in the area around the Residency.

He describes the preparation for a Sati where a very large crowd of people attended by music drums and trumpets came to funeral pile, consisting of people on foot and riding horses, camels and elephants. The woman flanked by abdagiri (ceremonial fan) and chauri (whisk) came preceded by her husband’s corpse. She was handsome, not older than thirteen years and on reaching the funeral, she held the hand of deceased husband and was in great agony and agitation. She was resolved to attain the Sati hood and after performance of rituals, climbed the pyre and lay beside the husband. Fire was set to the pile; straw and wood was thrown upon it. It blazed up furiously and in short instance, the bodies were consumed by the fire. This woman belonged to tailor caste and was a voluntary victim which was not uncommon in those days.

It was a common site along river banks and Wales witnessed several such incidences in his stay in Pune.

Mabon writes about the same ceremony where the woman was adorned with flowers, paid her last homage to her relatives. She was presented with sweetmeat, beetle nuts and gifted bangles as mark of ‘saubhagyavati’ (eternally married and auspicious). She was almost in the state of insensibility on account of her being given the intoxicating ganja (cannabis). When the funeral pile was set ablaze, the relatives made most appalling noise by placing their hands on mouth (called “bomb marne” in Marathi), thus, drowning in the noise most painful shrieks of unfortunate women. She endeavoured to extricate herself from the flames, on which a Brahmin, with a large billet of wood, struck her on the forehead; which effectively stunned her or perhaps depraved her of her life. The ashes of the dead pair were thrown into the river, later.

He writes about frequent occurrence of half-burned dead bodies with tied hands that would wash up on banks of the river indicating a woman forcibly put to death under the garb of Sati.

Wales observes that most times, the women are intoxicated or are put under some substance influence to subdue them. There were several instances of unhappy women having refused and wished to escape but they were always put to dead in such cases.

Child marriage and polygamy was prevalent in these times, leading to many girls being widowed at a very early age. Widows were viewed as inconvenient burden, moral liability and possible stakeholder in property of the husband. Hence, it was convenient to dispose them under socially and religiously acceptable practice of Sati. This was more prevalent in upper caste, other castes frequently allowed remarriage of widows under certain conditions.

NV Joshi, one of the early modern chroniclers of Pune, in his writing provides a glimpse of orthodox public perception of Sati practice during the early 19th century CE. Ramabai, widow of a deceased Koknastha Brahmin, was placed on funeral pyre near Omkareshwar for performing Sati in 1823. She, however, could not bar the burning flames and jumped off the pyre. She survived with burnt wounds which were healed through medical care by servants of British government and she was returned to the city. However, wounds were deep and finally she succumbed to death after three days. Pune orthodoxy however was not pleased that Sati ritual was interrupted and “impure” widow entered the town and gossiped about the possible catastrophes that would occur due to this incident.

In another gruesome incident earlier to this, the young woman compelled to go Sati, couldn’t tolerate the fire and jumped into the river nearby. However, Brahmins present at the site caught her and forcibly pushed her onto the pyre and buried her under the wooden logs. This caused her instant demise.

When the British government came to know about the incidence they sternly warned the locals to approach them in case there was to be a Sati ritual. British government initially allowed Sati ritual if it was done with a consent but prohibited forcible Sati practice under their watch. Their soldiers would stand on guard to make sure there was no forcible ritual death.

The then local Punekars were extremely unhappy with ban on practice of Sati during colonial rule. They perceived it as a challenge to their power position and feared that Sati will be stopped in entire Maharashtra if it was abolished in Pune under their religious hegemony. Their inhuman and utterly atrocious attitude is reflected in their speculations about how banning Sati will increase the number of widows, cause inauspicious events, eventually leading to corruption of religion and social anarchy.

However, Joshi remarks that the newer generation of Punekars welcomed the ban and thought it was one of the kindest hearted gestures by British government towards women.

To give you all a rough idea, around eight thousand women burned on Sati pyre during the 10 years between 1815 and 1825 when the British governed the country. Finally, the British government abolished the dreadful practice of Sati in 1826, permanently.

Saili Palande-Datar is an indologist, environmentalist, history researcher and farmer. She can be reached at sailikdatar@gmail.com