Swachh a pity, say Bavdhan residents; conduct own cleanliness survey

Pune jumped 10 spots to be ranked India’s fifth cleanest city in the ‘Swachh Survekshan 2021’, results of which were declared on November 20. However, this did not sit well with the Bavdhan residents who believe the reality on ground is contradicting and their area is an embodiment of irresponsibly discarded filth.

Suggesting that the ratings could be rigged, a group of 10-20 volunteers from Bavdhan Citizens’ Forum decided to take matters in their own hands and conducted their own survey. “We surveyed 10 main lanes and service roads in Bavdhan and documented every spot where garbage was being dumped. This is what we found, considering the total area of Bavdhan, the number of janitors is inadequate. There is also a lack of garbage trucks and lanes are not cleaned daily. So much so, some lanes aren’t cleaned for ten days. The garbage isn’t picked up immediately, leading to accumulation of garbage on the road. The cleaner’s sort and store garbage on the road, which in turn leads to people dumping more garbage on that spot, said Dushyant Bhatia, a member of the forum.

Through the survey, the members also observed, that no action was taken against hotels, societies, citizens, vegetable growers, shopkeepers who litter the streets. Due to the lack of a timetable for the garden waste pickup, the society and the citizens throw mulch and branches on the road. The members have used the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) complaint portal to highlight the ever- growing garbage menace, only to have the ticket closed without attending or some temporary clean-up done.

In their survey, the members found that root of the problem are habitual violators, weak system of garbage pickup service, improper ways of street sweeping and collection of collected waste, no fixed garden waste collection schedule and unfinished road/footpath works.

Resident Deepa Prabhu says, “We have a concept called adopt a lane, wherein volunteers adopt the lane they live in and report civic issues, connect with concerned departments and get it resolved. But garbage is a huge issue and needs holistic approach. So, we have got all the chronic spots and pain points covered through this survey. This exercise helped us to identify major issues and hence give crisp points for discussion and probable solutions. Now it’s easy for us to sit with the ground level PMC cleanliness team to take appropriate action.”