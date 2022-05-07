Tail-wagger stray Simran gets back her limb power after surgery

A paralysed stray gets back her stride after surgery by a team headed by Pune-based vet surgeon.

Simran, a seven-year-old stray bitch, got paralysed below the waist after a vehicle hit her at Aundh on January 13.

Amar Talreja, who runs a construction business and hangs out with friends at a café in Aundh where Simran was fed, saw her in an injured state, conscious, but unable to move due to paralysis of both the hind legs.

“The cafe has been my favourite spot for nine years and Simran a popular presence fed by visitors. After the accident, many suggested putting down the dog as she was in immense pain.” said Talreja.

However, Talreja was determined to save the dog’s life and approached Dr Narendra Pardeshi and Simran underwent spinal cord stabilisation surgery on January 23 and later physiotherapy via crowdfunding.

Dr Pardeshi said, “We assured Talreja that we can try to help the dog get back her limb power. Three X-rays, CT scan, and blood test confirmed that the dog had a contusion at the lumbar vertebrae that led to paralysis. We needed to stabilise the spinal cord to regenerate the spinal nerves. Though spinal cord surgeries in dogs and cats are rare, we performed it without giving a second thought, but to save the animal.”

According to Dr Pardeshi, as part of the surgery, the damaged part of spinal cord was aligned by reducing the pressure on the spinal nerve to help reduce paralysis in the hind leg and improvement of prognosis of spinal injury. The procedure lasted around 3 hours and Simran was discharged the same day.

“Simran was with plaster around the trunk for about a month. Her movement was restrained as the spinal cord wires are thin and if she stands then there can be pressure and her condition will be the same as before the surgery. She was put on injections, saline, and catheterisation to release urine and motions from the body and avoid swelling of the wound. Post one and a half months of physiotherapy, Simran was back on her paws.”