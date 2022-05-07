Tail-wagger stray Simran gets back her limb power after surgery
A paralysed stray gets back her stride after surgery by a team headed by Pune-based vet surgeon.
Simran, a seven-year-old stray bitch, got paralysed below the waist after a vehicle hit her at Aundh on January 13.
Amar Talreja, who runs a construction business and hangs out with friends at a café in Aundh where Simran was fed, saw her in an injured state, conscious, but unable to move due to paralysis of both the hind legs.
“The cafe has been my favourite spot for nine years and Simran a popular presence fed by visitors. After the accident, many suggested putting down the dog as she was in immense pain.” said Talreja.
However, Talreja was determined to save the dog’s life and approached Dr Narendra Pardeshi and Simran underwent spinal cord stabilisation surgery on January 23 and later physiotherapy via crowdfunding.
Dr Pardeshi said, “We assured Talreja that we can try to help the dog get back her limb power. Three X-rays, CT scan, and blood test confirmed that the dog had a contusion at the lumbar vertebrae that led to paralysis. We needed to stabilise the spinal cord to regenerate the spinal nerves. Though spinal cord surgeries in dogs and cats are rare, we performed it without giving a second thought, but to save the animal.”
According to Dr Pardeshi, as part of the surgery, the damaged part of spinal cord was aligned by reducing the pressure on the spinal nerve to help reduce paralysis in the hind leg and improvement of prognosis of spinal injury. The procedure lasted around 3 hours and Simran was discharged the same day.
“Simran was with plaster around the trunk for about a month. Her movement was restrained as the spinal cord wires are thin and if she stands then there can be pressure and her condition will be the same as before the surgery. She was put on injections, saline, and catheterisation to release urine and motions from the body and avoid swelling of the wound. Post one and a half months of physiotherapy, Simran was back on her paws.”
-
Net-zero plan for 42 AMRUT cities ready, to be launched soon: MPCB
Mumbai: In addition to the recently unveiled Mumbai Climate Action Plan, which charts a net-zero pathway for Mumbai city and suburban districts, the state government has completed a draft of similar net-zero plans for 42 other cities in Maharashtra which fall under the purview of the Centre's Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme. Dhule, Ahmednagar, Chandrapur, Raigad, Osmanabad, Waghala, Gondia, Nashik, Solapur, Amravati, Achalpur, Wardha, Hinganghat and Jalgaon.
-
BMC to float tenders for construction of bus terminus at Octroi nakas
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to start work on the intercity bus terminuses at two redundant Octroi nakas on the border, outskirts of the city, this year. These terminuses will come up on the Octroi nakas in Dahisar and Mankhurd that are redundant since 2017. There are four octroi nakas in Mumbai that are located at Dahisar, Mankhurd, Mulund LBS Road, and Mulund Eastern Express Highway.
-
15 e-buses, 3 new charging stations at Sinhagad fort from May 7
This will be the first weekend with private vehicles banned in the ghat section of Sinhagad fort and tourists travelling only by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited electric buses. Currently, 10 e-buses are doing around 100 to-and-fro rounds from the bottom of the fort to the top and back. However, beginning today (Saturday), the number of e-buses will be increased to 15 and around 150 to-and-fro rounds will take place over weekends.
-
BMC completes 21% desilting work in Island city, 48% in eastern and 41% in western suburbs
Mumbai: About four weeks to the deadline for pre-monsoon repairs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has completed 21% of the nullah desilting work in the Island city, 48% in eastern suburbs, and 41% in western suburbs. The desilting work is part of BMC's pre-monsoon target of completing 75% in four months, up till June before the monsoon hits the city. Amid accusations that the civic body was slacking, the BMC sought to increase its transparency.
-
Pune district reports 38 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 38 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 252 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,620 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics