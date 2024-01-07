Talathi aspirant gets 214 out of 200 marks, leader of opposition seeks SIT probe

With another exam-related irregularity coming to light in the state – this time in the Talathi recruitment examination wherein an aspirant has scored 214 out of 200 marks – leader of the opposition in the state legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar has sought a probe by a special investigation team (SIT), claiming that the candidate who notched 214 marks in the Talathi exam had got only 54 marks in another exam for the post of forest guard. Whereas member of the state legislative council Satyajit Tambe demanded that strict laws be implemented to prevent discrepancies in Talathi recruitment. (HT PHOTO)

“We demand an SIT probe into this. If a candidate is getting 214 out of 200 marks, it is now clear how seriously the entire examination system is working and how the government has rigged the recruitment...” Wadettiwar said. Earlier, he had called the Talathi recruitment exam a ‘big scam’.

Responding to Wadettiwar’s allegations, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is on a tour of Pune, on Sunday said that if the leader of the opposition provides some evidence, the government is open to conducting the probe. “If Wadettiwar has some proof and he provides it, there is no problem in carrying out the probe,” Fadnavis said.

Whereas member of the state legislative council Satyajit Tambe demanded that strict laws be implemented to prevent discrepancies in Talathi recruitment. “Today, the results of the Talathi recruitment exam were declared across the state. A shocking thing came to light. One examinee who had failed in another examination became a topper in the Talathi recruitment exam. Another examinee got 214 out of 200 marks in the exam. We see this happening frequently. Exams are conducted by introducing new technology in the recruitment of government jobs. However, the scams have not stopped. A strict law should be introduced regarding paper leaks, swapping of marks in exams etc.,” Tambe said.

Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress general secretary, Rohan Suravse Patil, also alleged that the Talathi recruitment exam is a scam.

“This corrupt government needs to be pulled down from power by the students of competitive exams. This information has come to light through a tweet by the Competitive Examination Coordination Committee. One student has scored 54 marks in the forest guard exam. Whereas, he has scored 214 out of 200 marks in the Talathi recruitment exam. Be it the MPSC exams or direct services or recruitment exams, transparency in these exams has gone completely and the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government is playing with the lives of meritorious students who are burning the candle at both ends,” Suravse Patil said.