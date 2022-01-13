Taste of Life: He was the solo toast to Poona brewing trial plan...

“Who, counting from his tale,

Liv’d threescore years and ten,

Such virtue was in ale,

Ale was his meat, ale was his drink,

Ale did his heart revive;

And if he could have drunk his ale,

He still had been alive.”

wrote “Old John Randal” of Great Wolford.

The men of The East India Company sought the golden sands of the East to repair their broken fortunes; to bury in oblivion a sullied name or to wring, with lawless hand, from the weak and unsuspecting, wealth which they had not the courage or capacity to obtain by honest industry at home. They cheated, they gambled, and they drank. While in those early days India was a sunny land for shady people, there were honest men among the English who desired peaceful trading. They quickly realized that the merchants, soldiers, and officers would find it very difficult to stay away from intoxicating drinks. And hence brewing of liquor on the native land was largely discouraged.

The East India Company, eighteenth century onwards, started importing large consignments of malt liquor for their troops, and at very great loss to themselves, as large quantities were often landed from ships in bad condition. In the nineteenth century, after the British had settled themselves in India, a few realised that brewing beer in India would be much economical. The best English beer, Allsopp’s and Bass’s, was in 1850 selling at ₹6 per dozen, bottled in London, and the price per barrel ranged from ₹75 to ₹80.

One of the first to lead the petition to let natives and Europeans make malt liquor in India was William Walker, who using the nom de plume Tom Cringle, wrote a letter in a Bombay newspaper, in November 1857, with an elaborate scheme to make beer and ale in Poona. This letter made “John Barleycorn”, a personification of barley and of the alcoholic beverages made from it: beer and whiskey, a popular name and inspired others to make a similar petition.

“John Barleycorn is enthroned in our hearts: why not build him a place at Poona, and enthrone him there?..”, Cringle wrote.

The East India Company had on one or two occasions made offers of assistance to European residents of Poona to establish a brewery there. One individual did make an attempt in 1838. The court had sent him out a ton and a half of hops free of the British and Indian duties and freight, besides pecuniary assistance; but the brewer knew nothing of “malting”. He got the temperatures all wrong, and the kiln overheated.

Cringle thought that brewing could be successfully carried out in India only in vaulted chambers underground. There was a low hill composed of soft decomposed trap, and moorum, or indurated clay, with a scarped face, nearly abutting on the north side of Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy’s river-bund in Poona. In this hill, underground chambers could be made and arched with bricks made from the river clay in the vicinity. He opined that to people in England these underground vaults might be considered as involving great expense, but from the cheapness and abundance of labour, together with materials equally cheap and plentiful, that would not prove so, as the railway works then in progress would have ceased to monopolize labour and to enhance the price of building materials.

“If our future brewer is satisfied with the site I have chosen for him, he will have directly in front of, and close to him, soft river – water, which, if it should not possess that full “body” which report says is so essential to the London brewers, let him not despair, as we have plenty of materials and a fitting temperature to give it any “body” required”, he wrote.

Cringle believed that in those underground vaults proposed, an equable temperature might be secured for three or four months of the year, either by the natural temperature of the vaults or aided by artificial means well known to all residents in warm climates. The ventilation shaft would carry off all close or heated air caused by the several brewing processes, and through which air would be replaced from outside, admitted through wet “tatties” or not, as required.

Unlike the climate of England which was very humid, especially in most brewing localities, the climate of Poona was particularly dry, which would prove highly suited to the brewing processes and could be carried out during the six months from September to the following February.

Cringle’s letter tells us that he was well conversant with the climate, geographical conditions of Poona, and the “art” of brewing. He wrote about couching floors, steeping, and kilns in great detail.

The barley required for brewing could be imported from Bassara in Iraq, or from Bhawalpore in Sindh; but better barley was grown in Khandesh, at 150 miles from Poona, and the same variety was also grown near Poona, he wrote. Hops pressed into cakes in England could be sent out in tin-lined cases to prevent any losses of aroma. He suggested that hops could be grown in some of “Deccan hill-stations like Sighur” (Sinhgad).

Cringle recommended that a small but efficient brewing apparatus, malt in tin-lined casks, after being well dried before packing, be brought from England to Poona to conduct initial trials. When “trial brewing” of beer was ripening, the brewer might then employ himself in trying experiments in “malting” barley grown in Khandesh and Poona. The first brewing trial might be made in “a thick-walled old native palace, situated on the bank of the river at Poona”, he suggested.

When Cringle wrote this letter, the Bombay – Poona railroad was nearing completion. Poona was soon going to be in railway communication over the great arterial lines of India. Hence, if a good brewery on a large scale should become practicable, the carriage for distributing ales in covered vans would be equal to anything of the sort in England, Cringle wrote.

He ended his letter by making a passionate appeal to European and native men to brew malt liquor in Poona.

The letter served as a blueprint for the first brewery in Poona. It is a fine example of how European civilians sometimes took an active interest in industrial reforms in India, albeit for their own benefit.

But John Barleycorn could not get a permanent residence in Poona until a few years later.

That story is for some other time.

Chinmay Damle is a research scientist and food enthusiast. He writes here on Pune’s food culture. He can be contacted at chinmay.damle@gmail.com