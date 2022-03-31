Taste of Life: How “ghost chedu-mama” loved eggs

Men and women from around the globe have been creating and inventing myths about food for about as long as they have been preparing meals. Common culinary folklore can range from relatively sensible cautionary tales to far more inventive notions. Sometimes, even silly.

In January 1914, the “Arogya Mandal”, a voluntary organisation that had taken upon itself to monitor the sanitary health of Pune, decided to carry out an inspection of the drainage lines in Pune. The city then had many open drainage lines which proved to be of great nuisance to its citizens.

When the officials of the “Arogya Mandal” reached a small lane in Kasba Peth, they were greeted with a peculiar sight. In a small drainage behind a house were broken eggshells of around a dozen eggs.

Consumption of eggs and meat in the largely conservative Pune was a taboo. Some men would stealthily frequent the restaurants in the Cantonment area to eat non-vegetarian dishes.

At the onset of the twentieth century, organisations like the “Arogya Mandal” had started reporting the sightings of eggshells in drainages. This meant that eggs were being consumed in the city. The orthodox population did not take this lightly and began preaching against the consumption of eggs and meat.

Eggs were the original food of man. They were also used as medicine, and to scare spirits. According to Sir James Campbell, the Kunbis from Konkan who came to Pune gave a mixture of eggs and turmeric to a person who vomited blood; and to remove the effect of an evil eye they wave bread and an egg round the sick person; the Velalis or Pelles, a Tamil tribe in Poona, offered eggs on the fifth day after child-birth to the knife which cut the umbilical cord; the Sultankars, a class of North Indian tanners in Poona, when their wives were “possessed by evil spirits” offered rice, a fowl and an egg, and the spirit went away. In the Bene Israeli community, babies were daily rubbed with turmeric and the white of an egg, and to avert evil the Bene Israelis broke a hen’s egg under the bridegroom’s horse’s fore-foot.

The officials of the “Arogya Mandal” decided to investigate the “case of the dozen eggshells”. The house behind which the eggshells were found was owned by one Mr Narayanrao, a Brahmin school teacher. The “findings” of the officials were based on a story narrated by the wife of Narayanrao.

It is unclear whether the officials believed the story which they published in their official booklet in 1914. After all, it had several elements borrowed from a folklore widely popular in Konkan then.

The folklore has also been noted by Sir Campbell in his unpublished manuscripts “Notes on the spirit basis of belief and customs”.

The amusing story involves a Brahmin school teacher named Narayanrao and “Chedu”, a ghost.

Spirits like “Vetal”, “Chedu”, and “Munja” were considered in Konkan and also in the Deccan as something more than the demigods. They were worshipped across castes and classes.

In Konkan, the word “Chedu” was a synonym for a boy or a lad. He was believed to be the ghost of a shepherd boy who died unmarried. He was supposed to be very short and “ugly” in appearance. He wore a loin-cloth, and a blanket, and held in his hands a long pole with bells fastened to it.

Every village in Konkan had its own Chedu. He was represented by a stone placed at some conspicuous place in the village. Whenever a cow delivered a calf in a village, the villagers considered it necessary to offer the first milk of the cow to the village Chedu by pouring it on the Chedu’s stone. If the villagers failed to do so, it was feared that the Chedu being displeased would either spoil or decrease the milk of the cow. It was also feared that the Chedu when displeased would take the form of a tiger, and eat the cattle of the village, and, to avoid this, annual offerings of fowls and coconuts were made to the stone of the Chedu. He was widely known and feared by the peasants and cultivators of Konkan. When they migrated to cities like Bombay and Poona, they carried their fear of Chedu with them to these cities.

The Chedu was sometimes called “Chedu-mama” or “Uncle Chedu”. Uncle Chedu was either a divine watchman or a bully according to his powers being used to protect or to attack.

Narayanrao was a school teacher who hailed from a village near Ratnagiri. Since he had been feeling low for a while, his wife suspected that an enemy, a colleague of his, had blighted him with the help of a spell. She convinced her husband to travel to his native village to buy a Chedu to keep his rival’s spell from entering their house.

Narayanrao then decided to seek advice from his elder brother who lived in Bhiwandi. His brother in turn sent Narayanrao to a “Chedu-dealer” based in a nearby village. The dealer made Narayanrao promise the Chedu that if he would accompany him to Poona, the Chedu would get an egg daily, a fowl every Sunday, and mutton and liquor twice a month on full-moon and on new-moon days.

After Narayanrao made the promise, the dealer told him that Uncle Chedu had agreed to go with him to Poona and guard his house. The dealer made Chedu a little figurine out of a black cloth to live in, and Narayanrao carried him to Pune.

Narayanrao set Chedu on his colleague whose spells, he suspected, had brought him ill-health. The colleague remained hale and hearty. But Narayanrao started to lose his appetite. His wife then took to warning people that her husband had a Konkani Chedu at his house, so they better not anger him.

This did not help Narayanrao. His health kept on deteriorating. He then joined the “Varkaris”, the strictest sect of the followers of Vithoba of Pandharpur. Now he could eat no flesh and drink no liquor. That meant the Chedu had to go without meat too.

Narayanrao and his wife were worried that the ghost would be displeased. At first Chedu sulked. Then he admitted that as his master had given up liquor and flesh, he could not be expected to go on giving them to him. So Chedu kept friendly.

But Narayanrao grew weaker and weaker. His doctor said it was wind-stroke, or “vayu”. Eggs were the strengthening food. He was advised to eat two eggs daily.

Narayanrao followed his doctor’s advice, but forgot Chedu. Chedu was furious. He wanted his share of eggs. He threatened Narayanrao that if he failed to feed him eggs, he would have to face dire consequences. Narayanrao ignored him.

The following night Chedu saw Narayanrao eating eggs. He waited till everybody was asleep, and then threw away a dozen eggs in the drainage behind the house.

Narayanrao’s wife took up the black figurine and threw it into the middle of the river Mutha. As Chedu cannot cross running water, he is still at the bottom of the river.

Chinmay Damle is a research scientist and food enthusiast. He writes here on Pune’s food culture. He can be contacted at chinmay.damle@gmail.com