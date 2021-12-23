Taste of Life: Jagannath Shetty, harbinger of restaurant culture in Pune

A few years ago, I was talking with the late Charudutta Sarpotdar, the grand old man of Pune’s foodscape, when Mr Sankalp Thote, who owned a small manufacturing unit near Saswad happened to overhear our conversation. He was there to dine at Poona Guest House when Sarpotdar was recounting how Maharashtrian eateries in Pune shut down and were replaced by “Udupi hotels” like “Vaishali”.

A day earlier, I had met Mr Jagannath Shetty, the man who owned the famous “Vaishali”, “Roopali”, and “Amrapali”. His eyes sparkled when he narrated how he came to Pune as a teenager with nothing in his pockets, and how he had to toil day and night to make the largely conservative people in Pune fall in love with his eateries.

Thote too had fond memories of “Vaishali”. He was eight years old when he had idli with sambar at a friend’s house in 1982. It was his first time tasting the dish. He loved it and the next day demanded that his mother made it for him. Mrs Thote borrowed an “idli stand” and the recipe for sambar from a neighbour and proceeded to fulfil her son’s wish. But he was not satisfied with the dish. According to him, the idli-sambar his mother cooked came nowhere close to the one he had at the party.

Upon further inquiries, it was revealed that idli-sambar at the party had been ordered from a restaurant named “Vaishali”. A few weeks later, Thote’s father took the entire family to the said restaurant. It was the family’s first time to dine in a restaurant. It was the first time that Thote’s mother had stepped inside a “posh” restaurant.

Thote went there once a year with his parents to have his favourite idli-sambar. His love affair with “Vaishali” became serious once he enrolled in the Fergusson College. He had recently celebrated his son’s fifth birthday at the restaurant when I met him at Poona Guest House.

Thote and thousands like him have fond memories associated with “Vaishali” and “Roopali”. Shetty’s restaurants have for years served as important, yet undervalued sites on which the relationship between Pune’s metropolitan culture and the wider world has prospered.

Today, Pune seems to be perpetually engaged in eating. Go where you will between the hours of 7 in the morning and 10 in the night, and one is reminded that man is a cooking animal. Tables are always spread, odours from the kitchen are always rising, men (and sometimes, women) stand on pavements to eat.

But apart from weddings and other religious ceremonies, there were very few public dining options available to Punekars, and Indians in general, till the middle of the last century. Before the First World War, restaurants in Pune were few and far between. Notions of “purity” and “impurity” ruled every aspect of living and eating out was taboo.

The period before the First World War brought the first ripples of change in Pune. Several tea shops and “misal-joints” opened in the city. But they were looked down upon. They largely catered to students, small traders, and workers, who had no option but to eat out.

Pune’s population growth after the Second World War was accompanied by an enlargement of the physical size of the city, and a concomitant increase in the distance between places of residence and places of employment. This rising population was accompanied by a slight increase in the number of restaurants.

Pune had remained in a state of culinary insularity for most of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. The slow emergence of the post-independence Indian middle-class signalled a new beginning for the city and its foodscape.

This post-war culinary revolution in Pune was ably and successfully led by Jagannath Shetty and his restaurants. He made sure that public eating became an important aspect of the urban economy.

Shetty was born on October 8, 1932, in a small village in the Udupi district in Karnataka. Like several men from the region, he too left for Mumbai to work in a restaurant. His uncle Shridhar Shetty ran a couple of restaurants in Kalyan and Pune. Jagannath Shetty was paid ₹3 per month.

Men who ran the casual, café-style establishments in twentieth-century Mumbai and Pune often had begun as restaurant workers before deciding to go into business themselves. Typically located near colleges and markets, these eateries provided inexpensive “home cooking”, and served Maharashtrian dishes like “missal”, “thalipeeth”, and “ghavan”.

Shetty followed in their footsteps. Four years later, he came to Pune and established “Madras Café” and “Madras Health Home”, later renamed as “Roopali” and “Vaishali” respectively. “Amrapali” was born a few years later.

“Madras Café” and “Madras Health Home” served what was popularly known as “South Indian food”. In post-independence Mumbai, “South Indian food” was widely associated with migration and deemed culturally problematic. While the history of “South Indian” food’s rise to popularity in Mumbai reveals an uneasy coexistence between racism and exclusion and gradual development of appreciation, Pune embraced the first of the modern “South Indian” eateries with open arms. It was not a superficial or a cosmetic relationship, but a full acceptance of the cuisine.

Restaurateurs like Gundi and Mijar were the pioneers of “South Indian food” in Poona. They served dosas and called them “ghavans” in the early twentieth century. A few eateries in Rasta Peth were the first to serve idlis in Pune. Shetty popularised these dishes.

For many college students, both men and women, opportunities to eat out informally with friends at “Vaishali” and “Roopali” offered a means of shunning probing stares by the conservative society and home-cooked meals. The restaurants were approved by their parents who preferred those to the “non-veg” serving Irani restaurants.

In the early restaurants of New York, London, and Calcutta, people gathered and exchanged information and ideas, and engaged in debate. In providing a space for these activities and a gathering place for information and news, these restaurants and coffeehouses also offered fertile ground for the questioning of authority, practices that were crucial to the development and survival of democracy. “Roopali” and “Vaishali” provided such space to actors, politicians, students, writers, painters, and most importantly, women, to talk and debate over dosa and coffee.

Shetty’s restaurants combined the private world of the home and the public world of business, a feat very few could achieve. Elsewhere in post-independence India, the newly emergent social ritual of public dining was an overwhelmingly young, male, and working – or – middle-class phenomenon. Shetty’s restaurants made sure that they were inclusive. Women played a crucial role in the creation of this semipublic sphere, for it was their patronage that made these restaurants largely acceptable to the middle-class in Pune.

Having become part of the everyday lives of many, Shetty’s restaurants have acquired a loyal mass following that had diversified to include families and a cross-class clientele. Some customers might have poked fun at the sambar served (they claimed it was not “authentic”), yet most patronised these establishments and enjoyed the cuisine on offer – regardless of it proclaimed “inauthenticity”. Even after eating houses proliferated throughout the city at the very end of the last century, “Vaishali” and “Roopali” have continued to enjoy the love and support of their customers.

Jagannath Shetty’s biggest contribution to the food scene in Pune was to make public dining acceptable. His restaurants both reflected and helped to shape a new public culture in twentieth-century Pune. While the early restaurants catered mainly to the working class crowd seeking a cheap meal or snack, “Vaishali” and “Roopali” taught people to eat out for pleasure.

And for this, we shall be forever grateful to him and his staff.

Chinmay Damle is a research scientist and food enthusiast. He writes here on Pune’s food culture. He can be contacted at chinmay.damle@gmail.com