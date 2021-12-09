Taste of life: Keventer and Poona’s slice of success with cheddar cheese

Last month, while browsing through the archives of “The Poona Observer”, I came across a small advertisement published all through the month of November 1876. “First class guavas from Satara available for making jelly and cheese”, it declared. The advertisement did not mention the name of the enterprise or the person offering guavas. It only had the address – 12, Civil Lines, Poona.

Similar advertisements announcing the arrival of “first quality” guavas could be found in “The Bombay Gazette” too. The fruits were used in making jelly and cheese as the advertisements mentioned. Guava jelly and guava cheese were made in some European homes in Poona in the 19th century. These delicacies were always meant for private consumption. They were not offered for sale.

Cheese was considered a valuable food material, rich in protein, and was prized as such all over Europe and America. It made good food and in combination with bread, butter, and beer was considered a delicacy in many countries.

Cheese was always imported from Europe and sold in European shops in Indian cities. Europeans in India yearned for good cheese. The cheeses made at home could never match the texture, taste, and smell of the ones available in Europe. The Portuguese had somewhat mastered the art of making cheese in Bengal and Goa.

A Portuguese baker from Calcutta sold homemade cheese in Poona in 1885, according to an “Agricultural Report” published in 1910. But these were isolated efforts, and the British did not like the cheese made by the Portuguese.

There was also a serious handicap in the manufacture or storing of cheese in tropical climates where the high temperature affected its keeping qualities. Whereas in cold climates, it could be easily stored for a length of time, it was difficult to keep it even for a few weeks either in the summer or the monsoons in tropical climates.

Dr Ozanne, the director of agriculture in Bombay Presidency, and a friend of the great Mahadev Govind Ranade, wanted to reform the dairy industry. He also wanted to make cheese available on a commercial scale.

Enter, Edward Keventer. Keventer, and Keventers, are familiar names and brands in India. Keventer’s milk and butter have been known all over the country for their “purity and life-giving properties” for more than a century. It has been an old favourite of locals and tourists and an unforgettable part of growing up in Darjeeling, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, and several other cities in India. It started as a dairy in Aligarh and has grown into one of the best breakfast-and-milkshake places in India.

Keventer, a Swedish urbanite, studied dairy farming in Antwerp in 1885-86. He ran his own dairy in a small town nearby, and within a couple of years came to be known as a respected expert in the processing of dairy products.

Around the same time, Ozanne desired to introduce cream separators and other dairy machinery and appliances in Bombay and Poona, to establish departmental dairies, to induce capitalists to take up dairying under European methods and to improve the breeding and feeding of cattle for dairying purposes. For this, he sought help in Europe.

In 1889, Ozanne’s search was successful and the London Dairy Supply Company sent out to Bombay Mr Howman, as a demonstrator of modern dairy practice, with improved appliances. Edward Keventer after holding various appointments in England and Scotland came out to India as his assistant.

Reports written by Ozanne suggest that satisfactory progress appeared to have been made in at least some of the directions he desired, a few dairies having been started, and modern machines and other appliances having been purchased by a considerable number of Parsi dairymen in Bombay Presidency.

Ozanne, with the help of Howman and Keventer, demonstrated the use of the first-ever “Made in India” cream separator in Poona in the presence of Ranade in 1891. The use of separated milk became more extensive, and brisk demand for well-made butter sprung up in Bombay and Poona.

Howman had then spent a couple of years in Bombay and Poona and helped set up the Government Dairy Farms in Bombay and Poona. He had also helped a Parsi gentleman set up a private dairy near Poona.

Howman’s work was so appreciated by the officers in the Bombay Presidency that the services of his assistant, Keventer, were retained by the Government of Bombay in order to carry out further experiments.

The British Government, in 1891, assigned Keventer two important tasks – modernizing the Indian dairy industry and making cheese locally.

Keventer not only made butter-making pay on the government farms in Poona but also succeeded in cheese-making, which was quite a new achievement in India.

He was the first to make “good quality” cheddar cheese commercially available in India. It had so far been impossible to make cheese of uniformly good quality in India.

The reason was that the temperature of the cheese room could not be regulated, so that proper ripening of the cheese was ensured. At Poona, it was found impossible to secure in the curing room an even temperature of 65 degrees to 75 degrees F. which, in order to obtain the best results, should be maintained with moist air.

But still, Keventer’s cheese was found to be quite pleasing to the British palate. He had stayed in Poona to bring Ozanne’s dream to reality. He now wanted to start his own dairy farm in the city. He wanted to make other varieties of European cheeses after successfully making the cheddar cheese.

But Poona lost to Aligarh.

The Government of the North-West Provinces and Oudh then owned a dairy farm in a small village named Chherat near Aligarh.

The dairy had turned out to be a complete failure. The government hoped that Keventer would help them turn its fortunes. It decided to follow the Bombay example and requested the Bombay government to loan Keventer for a year. He was engaged to advise the government on how to improve the provincial dairy industry by the introduction of modern methods of butter–and cheese–making, the cows at Chherat being the only cattle readily available for his experiments.

Land was offered to Keventer on lease for a couple of years. He left Poona for Aligarh.

The land at Aligarh had been considered useless for cultivation because of being impregnated with soda salt. For several years the government tried fruit raising and failed. Keventer subsoiled the ground and put fertilisers under the surface. After toiling for nearly a decade, he was able to redeem the desert. Over thirty acres were then producing vegetables and other crops “of the best quality”.

His dairy in Aligarh was operated according to the most improved methods. The butter was never touched by hand in the making. A ready sale was found for all that they could produce. Keventer had employed thirty teenaged orphans from the famine of 1897 who did most of the work.

In the next few decades, Keventer had established his dairies in several cities, with pasteurised bottled milk being sent to Delhi, Agra, Calcutta, and Allahabad.

Even though Keventer did not return to Poona, his experiments with cheese-making and pasteurizing milk at the Poona dairy farm were responsible for making western Uttar Pradesh known as the birthplace of the modern Indian dairy industry.

More about Keventer and his “Poona experiment” next week.

Chinmay Damle is a research scientist and food enthusiast. He writes here on Pune’s food culture. He can be contacted at chinmay.damle@gmail.com