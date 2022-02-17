Taste of Life: Lettuce becomes a part of nineteenth century Poona’s diet

The consumption pattern of culturally distinct expatriates has always been an intriguing and complex social and cultural inquiry. Ethnic affinity is a key factor that helps decide an expatriate what to grow, what to buy, and what to eat. A striking example of ethnic affinity could be found in the cultivation of the European and local varieties of lettuce in the nineteenth century Poona.

From time immemorial the health-giving qualities of lettuce have been asserted. A sort of hieratic aureole of nobility seems to envelope the plant. It entered into the Paschal meal under the law of Moses, along with the lamb and unleavened bread; the Romans believed that taken in the evening it was the most effectual means of securing a good night’s rest, and the Thebe’s anchorites owed it to their ability to “resist the demon of flesh”.

Lettuce, in the nineteenth century, was more popular than it ever was. It was the most essential ingredient in any salad worthy of the name. It was not contraindicated in the diet of any disease; it could be eaten by anyone no matter how sick, with many benefits.

The nineteenth-century Europeans preferred the two kinds of lettuce, the cabbage-lettuce and the long upright kind called the cos-lettuce, each with numerous sub-varieties. It was a matter of taste which of these two was to be preferred. The Anglo-Indians preferred the cos for sweetness and tenderness. Cos was also liked because it could be stewed. They obviously tried to cultivate it in the land they had chosen to inhabit.

European cultivators believed that it was most essential in lettuce cultivation that “the seeds be of a really high quality in order to obtain nice crisp, tender hearts and leaves”. The general belief was that there was no vegetable of which the cultivator should be more careful about obtaining superior seed than the lettuce. There were complaints that Patna seeds “do not always come true”. Hence, there was a huge demand for European seeds. Most European cultivators completely rejected “country seed” and insisted that European produce was sown.

In May 1864, the Agri-Horticulture Society of Bombay received some “English seeds” from London, which were then sent to Poona. But to the great disappointment and annoyance of the Society and their customers, they proved to be a complete failure. The majority of the latter complained that nohl kohl, cauliflower, cabbage, and lettuce seeds failed even to germinate. There was a general complaint that the seeds without exception were bad. But further investigations found that the failure could be attributed to factors like soil and weather.

But this was not the first attempt to grow lettuce in Poona. Lettuce with black seed, closely resembling the Bath Cos, was introduced in the city by a clergyman in the early 1850s. It took a couple of decades for the plant to become perfectly acclimatised: it was the favourite of the market gardeners because it was large and packed carriage well. The consumers liked it because it was crisp and delicious. As no annual plant brought from England could be grown thirty years at Poona then and retain all its original characteristics, the variety was called the Poona Brown Cos.

It was the large lettuce of the true cos form, and black-seeded; leaves, a rich brown outside, greenish-white inside, tender, crisp, and of good flavour. But the Europeans initially treated the variety with great disdain.

Mr Woodrow, the famous horticulturist, strived hard for years to make the Europeans in Poona and Bombay aware of the favourable qualities of the Poona Brown Cos. He made sure that the seeds of the said variety were available in the local market. In the 1890s, the seed was procurable from any Poona seed merchant at 4 annas per ounce.

The seed of Poona Brown Cos kept good for three to four years; seeds one-year-old were considered best for sowing because the plants did not flower and run to seed soon. The agricultural department advised that seeds more than one year old should be tested by sowing a few seeds in a small seed pan, before sowing them in the fields.

It also advised the Europeans that commencement of sowing be made at the beginning of August. “The seed is rather small, and in some cases may be in the ground perhaps a month or two before the whole that has been sown germinates. It is very liable to the depredations of insects, of the red ants in particular, which devour it greedily; it is, therefore, a good plan to make the sowing in a large shallow seed-pan, and isolate this by placing it upon an empty flower-pot standing in a vessel of water. The soil used should be made light and mellow by mixing with it leaf-mould and a little sand”, a pamphlet published by the department read.

Around the same time, there were seeds available in Poona which came from Persia. Then there were seeds from Patna too. The plants from Patna seeds required only six weeks to be fit for cutting; whereas English seeds required eight to ten weeks from the date of sowing. But the agricultural department kept urging the cultivators to opt for the Poona variety of lettuce.

While many cultivators took a liking to the local variety, a peculiar problem arose. They observed that insects were feasting on lettuce being grown in their gardens.

An interesting and useful observation on the habits of insects consuming lettuce and cabbage was then made by Dr T Cook, principal of the College of Science, Poona. He grew radishes, lettuces, cabbages, and other kinds of salad in boxes on the upper flat of his residence, and observed that insects did not attack the plants grown in that place, while similar plants were being destroyed by insects in his garden.

Cook deduced that the cause might be that the locomotive power of many of the insects that committed serious injury was limited; and the distance from the nearest plants infested by destructive insects, in this case, was sufficient to prevent attacks, and permitted young plants of cauliflower, cabbage, lettuce, radish, and other plants of the same family to be reared at a season when such could not be grown with ordinary care in the garden.

Cook published his findings in a small booklet in 1882. He noted that his method enabled the residents of some stations to enjoy a supply of vegetables much earlier than was done then. In a separate section, he advised on how to protect lettuce and cabbages in gardens from insects – “a portion of the garden may be covered with a thick coating of dead leaves and brushwood, which, if burned, would destroy the eggs of insects within reach of the fire. In the middle of this prepared plot, tender seedlings would certainly be safer from injury than in the midst of plants infested by insect pests”.

Thanks to these experiments carried out by Cook in Poona, many cultivators could save their produce from insects. Growing vegetables in boxes on the upper flat of the residences slowly became a popular practice.

The Poona Brown Cos gained popularity by the early twentieth century and became the dominant variety of lettuce to be sold in the local market.

Chinmay Damle is a research scientist and food enthusiast. He writes here on Pune’s food culture. He can be contacted at chinmay.damle@gmail.com