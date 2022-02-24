Taste of Life: Poona overcomes food taboos, grows and tastes watercress

Two years ago in January, just before Covid-19 reared its ugly head, I visited Mrs H at her residence in East Nizamuddin in New Delhi. She was an acquaintance of a friend and had in her possession a collection of her grandmother’s recipes. Mrs A, her grandmother, was Anglo-Indian and had married a Scottish army officer while he was in India.

There were more than a hundred recipes in the notebook. They were written between 1890 and 1905 when the family was stationed at Kirkee.

The first recipe was that of “Baked Pigeon” – Place a thin slice of fat salt pork or bacon on the breast of each pigeon, after being cleaned, prepared, and salted; place them in a bake-pan, on their back; cover the bottom of the pan with cold water and put in a hot oven, baste often, and when done serve them with water-cress and lemon-juice.

Then there was yogurt dressing which called for beating together ½ cup mayonnaise, ½ cup yogurt, ¼ tablespoon honey, 1/8 tablespoon vegetable salt, ½ teaspoon lemon juice, rind of a quarter lemon, grated. The dressing could be served with any raw vegetable salad. “This dressing which tastes like a sour-cream dressing may also be varied by adding to it chopped watercress or finely chopped raw carrots,” wrote Mrs A.

While going through the recipes for veal cutlet and egg a la Russe I noticed something interesting. These and many other recipes included watercress either as an ingredient or for garnishing. Mrs A noted that “duck is more flavourful with a salad of orange and ripe wood apple on a bed of watercress with a faintly sweet French dressing. Wood apple could be brought from natives.”

There was a separate section on garnishing. “The garnishes used on fish are important. Hot fish may be garnished with small, boiled potatoes that have been sprinkled with parsley or watercress or both and broiled tomatoes that have been blessed with a touch of salt; or slivered almonds, toasted brown in butter. Or little green nosegays of fresh or dried parsley and slices or wedges of lemon or lime. The wedges give more juice but are not as delicately decorative as the slices, which might be sprinkled with chopped parsley or watercress,” she wrote.

“Garnishes for cold fish are bouquets of fresh parsley or watercress, thinly sliced cucumbers, little plum or tomatoes, chopped egg, or a mayonnaise – either a mayonnaise that is green with chopped herbs (thyme and dill, usually) – or mayonnaise of natural creamy yellow. Watercress and dill could be bought cheaply from natives at the Civil Lines market,” Mrs A noted in a recipe for watercress, sometimes simply known as cress, was popular among natives.

Known as “Aliva” or “Halim”, its seeds and leaves were used in medicines and certain dishes, like laddoos. Cress was grown as a field crop in some parts of Gujarat and Deccan for its seed, which was considered a tonic and alternative. The seed was cheap and readily available in Indian bazaars.

Cress was cultivated in Europe as a salad. In the middle of the nineteenth century, cress harvesting was an increasing business in the Thames valley, where the head of every little brook or river in the chalk was used for this purpose. At Manchester, this herb was sold at twice the price of bread, and, in London, the quantity sold annually cost ₹three million. It was eaten raw with bread, and powerful digestive, diuretic, cleansing, and antiscorbutic properties were ascribed to it.

Since the irrigation canals opened near Poona, the beds of several of the streams that flowed through the city had become filled with this valuable esculent, but it appeared that Europeans in Poona did not appreciate such food. The taboo might have originated from another source – formerly, the cress gatherer was usually a “gypsy, or vagrom man”, as written by Charles John Cornish, the great English naturalist. The gatherer would wander up to the springs and by the headwaters of brooks at dawn, and took his cresses as the mushroom – gatherer took mushrooms – by dint of early rising and trespass.

The early Europeans coming to Poona might have harboured these misconceptions regarding the growing of cress. Then there was the enteric fever. Between 1887-89, doctors at the Military Hospital in Poona Cantonment found that particular barracks or corps were more affected by enteric fever than others.

Upon further inspection, the doctors concluded that the fever could be attributed to “want of supervision and cleanliness, and little attention to the boiling and pinking of water and certain foods”. In many cases, the origin of illness was ascribed to the partaking of “unauthorised or unselected food and water” at stalls, tea – houses, and refreshment rooms in the cantonment area. Three cases in Kirkee and one case in Poona Cantonment were traced to “eating watercress bought from natives”. Dirty irrigation channels were one of the dangerous sources mentioned.

In order to make the European population in Poona take a liking to cress, the Agricultural Department came up with a campaign to advertise its medicinal properties. While Anglo-Indians were wary of eating cress grown locally, due to the persistent campaigning of the Agricultural Department, they started using it to decorate their tables. A recipe could be found in “The Bombay Gazette” – Take a porous water goblet and smear it carefully with a mixture of soil, manure, and water, dry it to cause the mud to adhere; then moisten and sprinkle with cress seed, beating the seed into the soil gently. Fill the goblet with water and let it stand in a saucer. The water will leak through the goblet, and if kept in a diffused light, the seed germinates and forms a pretty cress bed fit to decorate a breakfast table.

The department then urged the Europeans to grow cress. “To obtain cress in good condition, it should be sown on a friable rich soil, previously watered and kept shaded, so that little watering may be necessary, and the plants grown as tender as possible. Where a gently running stream of water is to be found, watercress may be cultivated without any trouble. To cultivate cress, cuttings should be planted where the water is not more than 4 inches deep, and a stone placed on the cutting to keep it in place until it takes root. Fresh plantations need to be made annually”, it mentioned in a booklet.

The cultivators in Poona eventually agreed that mint, potatoes, and cress required less forcing in Poona, and that cress, mint, and parsley must be ranked among the profitable minor crops. But few Europeans grew cress in their gardens. People who bought it in closely packed bunches in the European stores in Poona generally did not recognise the plant floating in the water, or around the streams. Large patches of cress grew undisturbed in cool running water in unused lands at the very edge of the city, yet small quantities of the plant were brought from a distance to Poona’s markets.

Food taboos are known from virtually all human societies. Many taboos seem to make no sense at all, as to what may be declared or thought unfit by one group may be perfectly acceptable to another. Cress, in Poona, is a fine example.

Chinmay Damle is a research scientist and food enthusiast. He writes here on Pune’s food culture. He can be contacted at chinmay.damle@gmail.com