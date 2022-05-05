Taste of Life: Sakhubai could never forget litchi gifted by “James saheb”

The relationship between memory and history is an interesting one. Memory attaches itself to sites and visuals. History attaches itself to events. Together they help forge a narrative of the past.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While collective memory is often relied upon to create a narrative, individual memories are an equally important tool to gain understanding of the past. They are vital to comprehend the porosity of social as well as cultural boundaries.

Almost a decade ago, while I was searching for an old tea shop in Budhwar Peth, Dada Malshe took me to meet Sakhubai Jagtap. Malshe, an octogenarian, was a functionary of a political organisation and claimed to know almost everybody in the peths of Pune. Sakhubai then was eighty-one years old.

Her husband was employed as a cook in an eatery which had shut down in the 1960s. He had passed away a decade later. Sakhubai had raised her five children while working at a private dispensary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I met Sakhubai thrice within a span of two months. Initially reluctant, she told me about her husband’s job as a cook, her life as a homemaker and later as a midwife. During my last visit to her home near Tulshibaug, she told me about her father. She also told me how she still longed for a fruit he had brought home one evening.

Her father was a gardener at a private residence of an official who worked with the agriculture department and lived near the Ganeshkhind gardens. Sakhubai remembered her father’s employer as “James saheb”.

One summer evening, her father brought home from work something unusual. It was a gift from “James saheb”. “There was a small basket full of the fruit”, her eyes sparkled as she narrated. The fruit had a delicate, pink skin which cracked readily to reveal sweet, white pulp. It was litchi (lychee). Neither Sakhubai nor her family had tasted it before.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Litchi is a fleshy, succulent, translucent fruit, very sweet in taste. The Chinese have been among the world’s best gardeners for many centuries and have developed a number of excellent fruits, including the litchi, the persimmon, and several citrus fruits. One of China’s best gifts to India and other sub-tropical regions is the litchi.

While China was the largest cultivator of litchi in the 1930s, India probably ranked second with important centres in Bihar and United Provinces. The fruit thrived near Calcutta and in Bangalore. At Poona, it was not much grown because the soil it would occupy was profitably used to grow mangoes.

Litchi is a perishable fruit and its marketing presented some serious problems. At room temperature it did not keep for more than three to four days. The production of litchi was hence low and majority of the product was consumed locally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In India, litchi has always been eaten as a fresh fruit, but in China large quantities are dried. They are spread out in bright sun, at first attached to the cluster, but in the final stages they are removed. The aril shrinks as it dries, separating from the thin, brittle skin, so that when shaken, it rattles. About two-thirds of the weight of the fruit is lost in the process. The flavour changes completely, but is still pleasant. If weather does not permit sun drying, the process is carried out in special ovens.

In the 1930s, dried litchi was not only used when the fresh fruit was unavailable but was also shipped to countries with Chinese population.

The litchi made an excellent canned fruit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Canning of the fruit gained momentum in the early 1930s in China. This product had a much wider appeal than the dried fruit. Some canning had been done in Saharanpur with excellent results. If production was expanded, it seemed to offer a means of profitable marketing which was not offered by the fresh fruit trade. In India too, experiments in canning litchi were successful by 1935 and there appeared to be good prospects for developing export markets for canned and dehydrated litchis from India.

While litchi was being utilised in the fruit preservation and processing industry in many of the British colonies, India consumed very little of the fruit. Unfortunately, the climatic conditions under which it would have been commercially successful were rather limited in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Anglo-Indians and the natives looked at exotic fruits with scepticism. They preferred fruits they had grown up eating. When the Anglo-Indians did not find the real thing in Indian markets, they settled for frozen, and later, canned fruits. But they did not like litchi, fresh or canned.

The scientists at the Agriculture College in Poona knew that the Chinese highly regarded the taste of the dried litchi fruit. They decided to try selling dried litchis in Poona. I do not know if the experiment was successful, but it could be assumed that litchis gifted to Sakhubai’s father might have been part of the experiment.

That evening, Sakhubai’s mother mixed equal amounts of litchi juice and lemon juice, added some sugar and served the sherbet to the men of the family. The women had to settle for a sip or two each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her father brought home litchi a few times after that evening. Her mother made sherbet each time. Sakhubai could never drink more than a couple of sips.

He also brought other fruits. “We had so many types of mangoes,” she said wistfully. She also remembered eating a fruit which looked like a hairy flower and tasted like litchi. But she did not like it. Her father never brought the fruit home again. She must have tasted Rambutan, an exotic fruit grown in South East Asia. Perhaps her father’s employer brought it to Poona from a trip to the far east. But her eyes sparkled when she reminisced about the litchi fruit her father used to bring. “It was very, very small, very, very sweet, and very, very juicy,” she kept repeating.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Litchi was not the fruit one would come across on the streets of Pune frequently. And Sakhubai rarely went out while her husband was alive.

During a rare trip to the market, she found the fruit she had thought she would never see again. She bought some home. “The fruit my father used to bring was sweeter,” she said.

“Why are you grumbling in front of strangers? I will buy you litchis tomorrow,” her son said. “But they won’t taste the same,” Sakhubai told her son and smiled at me.

Sakhubai, like countless other women, was trained and taught not to talk about her desires. She was not supposed to and was not used to talking about the food she liked and loved. Her son did not like her talking about litchi.

“If you asked me what I would like to eat before dying, it would be the litchi fruit my father had brought home that day,” she said before I left.

“What do you do when you yearn for a fruit? Yearn more”, she asked and answered herself.

A few months later, in summer, I went to meet Sakhubai again. I had bought litchis for her. Her daughter-in-law told me she had passed away two months ago.

Chinmay Damle is a research scientist and food enthusiast. He writes here on Pune’s food culture. He can be contacted at chinmay.damle@gmail.com