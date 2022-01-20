Taste of Life: When an age of temperance held Pune in a relative state of sobriety

In 1773, Dhondo Balaji, a police officer, reported to the authorities about a contraband ale-house in Narayan Peth in Pune. He had received an anonymous tip and when he visited the house, he found that liquor was being sold there. His report could be found in the “Peshave Daftar” - “In Narayan Peth, an old Brahmin Dravidian widow is found possessing twenty-five cans of liquor. The cans have been confiscated and brought to the chowki. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the woman was selling liquor in her shop. She refuses to reveal her name. She says she is poor and has no other means of supporting herself”.

The Maratha Empire, under the rule of Peshwas, absolutely discouraged the drinking of liquor. Excise duties coming from liquor, as a source of income, were ignored altogether. For, in controlling the manufacture and sale of liquor, the Peshwa acted not only as the secular head but also as the ecclesiastical head of the state. His revenue policies, to some extent, were governed by religious ideas. Drinking was forbidden by the “Shastras” and the Peshwa, as the head of a Hindu empire, tried to enforce this injunction.

GS Sardesai and DB Parasnis, noted historians, have recounted several instances of the temperance practiced in the Maratha Kingdom.

In 1775-76, during the administration of Shrimant Madhavrao, the second, Balaji Ganesh, the officer incharge of Taluka Devgad, was ordered to stop the manufacture of liquor from coconut trees from the beginning of the next year. A similar order was sent to the officer at Vijaydurg on the same date. In 1783, Ramchandra Balwant, the clerk of Sardar Potnis, was fined ₹1,700 for bringing illicit liquor from Mahad to Poona.

The Prohibition Law became quite rigid in the Maratha state in the last three decades of the eighteenth century. At Pargaon, near Junnar, Balaji Dhondo Kulkarni, a Brahmin, took to eating meat and drinking liquor. It soon became a concern for the Brahmins of Poona, and penance was enjoined upon him by a committee of Brahmins. Kulkarni was ordered to visit holy places and pay a fine.

But such religious injunctions also caused hardships to the people. Hence, these orders were from time to time modified in order to mitigate such inconvenience. Some people earned their living by the manufacture of liquor mainly for the Portuguese and Christian soldiers in the Peshwa’s employ. Some provisions had to be made for these people. Accordingly, Shrimant Peshwa Balajirao Bhat allowed the “Bhandaris” and “Kolis” of Prant Firgan to manufacture wine in the early 1750s, but they were strictly ordered not to sell or to give wine to Brahmins, Prabhus, and government employees.

Some Portuguese and other Europeans were employed under Sayyad Ahmed Khan Gardi who was serving under Ragho Vishwanath. They always required liquor for consumption. Permission was therefore given to allow them to distil liquor for their personal use. The duty on the manufacture was to be levied by Ragho Vishwanath for the government and he was to be held responsible for the liquor so prepared, passing into the hands of persons other than the Portuguese. This was order was issued to Ghashiram Kotwal.

Pune’s temperance went undisturbed for a long time after the Peshwa was banished from his kingdom. Seetaram Ramchandra Gaikwad, the chronicler of Pune, wrote in 1884, that there were hardly any shops that sold liquor during the reign of the Peshwa. After the British came, there was a shop that sold locally distilled liquor at the confluence of the rivers Mula and Mutha. Even though the native soldiers were not allowed to drink, they would visit the shop stealthily. Others would crowd there and drink as much as they wanted. But they were not allowed to bring liquor in the city. Gaikwad notes that in the first decade of the nineteenth century, the shop earned ₹20 per month, while the turnover from the liquor business in Poona in 1884 was ₹two hundred thousand.

In “A Report Exhibiting a view of Fiscal and Judicial system of Administration”, Captain Grant, in 1824, is said to have written that “drunkenness was by no means a prevalent vice in Poona where only one distillery exists, and the Collector is of opinion that not half a dozen quarrels in the course of the year originate in intoxication”. Captain Briggs had also made the same observation.

Even though Pune did not welcome liquor for a long time after the British took over, according to NV Joshi, who wrote “Pune shaharache varnan” in 1869, it became much easier for people to procure liquor in the early 1860s because several shops mushroomed across the city; there were sixty liquor shops in Poona cantonment and the government earned ₹12,000 per month through them.

Joshi rued that due to the new liquor shops opening in the city, Brahmin men had taken to the vice. “They feel good while drinking, but one has to face the ill-effects of liquor later. If this continues, Poona will soon need a Temperance society”, he wrote.

According to the Bombay Gazetteer, in 1884, there were seventeen liquor shops in the city, ten country liquor shops, and seven European liquor shops. Country liquor was sold by “Maratha servants of the liquor contractor”, and European liquor shops were kept mostly by Goanese Native Christians. Kirkee Cantonment had one palm liquor, one country spirit, one opium, and two European liquor shops. The Poona cantonment had one palm liquor, one country spirit, one opium, and two European liquor shops.

The sudden rise of shops selling liquor could be attributed to the revenue earned from the sale of liquor. The British liquor policy was guided by the twin objects of generating revenue and checking intemperance among people towards safeguarding their morality.

Two important legislations, The Bombay Abkari Act of 1878 and the Mhowra Act of 1892 had a great effect on the customary drinking of the natives, especially tribals, which we would see in the subsequent articles. The two legislations however had the summary effect of blocking the major sources of liquor – toddy, the fermented juice of palm tree, and mahua drink made from the flowers of ‘Bassia latifolia’ – by taxing the former beyond the means of the poor and banning the latter.

The new system opened up an important source of revenue for the government. Towards the end of the nineteenth century, revenue from excise, most of which came from country liquor, was second in importance only to land revenue.

It also gave rise to a class of European capitalists for whom the manufacture of liquor, especially beer and rum, became an extremely lucrative business.

The history of the manufacture of malt liquors in India, is, to some extent, the history of a series of unsuccessful efforts at establishing an exotic industry, in a country then unfavourably placed for its prosperity as a remunerative enterprise. It was in the nineteenth century, as a consequence of the growth of large European communities and the existence of army contracts, given out by the government to European and Indian brewers, which the industry was able to firmly establish in this country.

More about this the next week.

Chinmay Damle is a research scientist and food enthusiast. He writes here on Pune’s food culture. He can be contacted at chinmay.damle@gmail.com