Taste of Life: When cookbooks represented food and cooking a gendered task

“Is it a sin to cook for oneself?” asked Pendse ajji, sitting in her small flat near Bajirao Road in Pune. She was seventy-five and lived alone when I met her a few years ago.

Pendse ajji started working as a teacher in 1962 and later gave up her job to work as a small savings agent with the postal department. Her husband worked as a librarian with a local Marathi library. They had got married in 1960 when she was twenty years old. Her monthly income was more than her husband’s.

The day I met her, on a table in front of her was a tattered copy of a Marathi domestic manual - “Gruhini kartavya sadhan”, or “Duties of a housewife”, written by LB Sidhaye in 1954 in Pune.

The book was gifted to her by her elder brother-in-law who worked as an engineer in Roorkee. His wife, a literature graduate, had been gifted the same manual when she got married.

Pendse ajji remembered being gifted a cookbook that was the “latest” then. “Was it Lakshmibai Vaidya’s ‘Pakasiddhi’?” I asked her. She did not remember.

Cookbooks tell us what people ate. They tell us what people wished they ate. They sometimes reflect on the private lives of those who purchase cookbooks. Did the women who were gifted these cookbooks, or some who bought them, actually use the cookbooks? Only those who work in the kitchen can really say how they read and used the cookbook.

A few months into the marriage, Pendse ajji’s husband’s aunt visited from Sangli along with her children. Keen to impress her guests, Pendse ajji decided to cook “misal” (sprouted moth bean curry) and “ambyache sandan” (mango cake) one Sunday evening. She had never cooked those dishes before and hence had to rely on the only cookbook she had.

Her choice of dishes amused me. “Misal” was not a respectable dish to be cooked in a so-called “upper caste” household. Pendse ajji had overheard her husband making plans with his cousins to visit a local restaurant to have “misal”. So, she decided to surprise them by cooking the dish at home.

But the outcome was not what she had expected. Her mother-in-law was furious at her for cooking the dish. She accused Pendse ajji of cooking “misal” for herself and not for her guests and her husband. And that she had referred to a cookbook to make a “simple” dish like “ambyache sandan” added fuel to the fire.

Pendse ajji’s husband’s aunt demanded she quit her job to look after the house, learn how to cook, and be a better “housewife”. The aunt firmly believed that her daughter-in-law was neglecting her children. She also scolded her for using a cookbook. Pendse ajji was supposed to know how to cook. Using a cookbook made her “a bad mother and a bad wife” in the eyes of the aunt. Women were supposed to cook by sight, smell, touch, and instinct; they were not supposed to use cookbooks, according to her.

Cookbooks written in the nineteenth and twentieth century Maharashtra played a major role in maintaining the notion that women must assume responsibility for cooking meals every day.

Cookbooks written in post-independence Maharashtra pretended to take cognizance of the “independence of the woman” but ended up representing cooking as the primary responsibility and sometimes an artistic outlet for dutiful middle-class housewives.

Few women then with children worked outside the home. They were expected to assume responsibility for planning the meals of the day. They were also expected to cook for the family. After all, meals cooked by mothers were supposed to be special.

Even while social and technological changes altered the middle-class Indian home and kitchen, cookbooks did not stop stressing that a woman’s primary responsibility should be her kitchen. Cookbooks represented food and cooking as gendered.

After printing technology improved, cookbooks started flaunting covers that were designed by commercial artistes. Most of them showed the woman of the house cooking while the man of the house sat around the dining table and ate. Some covers also had the daughter helping her mother.

Cooking offers opportunities for creative expression, experimentation, and public and private appreciation. While modern cookbooks maintained that cooking is a heartfelt expression of maternal love and care, they failed to recognise that cooking could be a deeply personal, sensual experience. Cooking the family meal is time–consuming and a repetitive feature of daily domestic life. While cooking could be a pleasurable activity, it is also domestic labour. The seemingly comforting clockwork of food is Sisyphean.

Pendse ajji never used the cookbook again. She never ever gifted one to anyone.

Her husband’s aunt refused to believe that Pendse ajji had not cooked “misal” and “ambyache sandan” for herself. In a couple of months, most of their relatives had come to know about the incident. Pendse ajji was paid a visit by her father who reprimanded her for her “indecent behaviour”. She did not even try to put forth her side of the story. She apologised and promised never to repeat the mistake.

“Did you ever cook for yourself?” I asked her. She smiled and went silent. I drank the raw mango sherbet she had offered to me and repeated my question.

Cookbooks were supposed to open the world to women. But they failed the task. “I always cooked what my husband asked me to. Later, I cooked for my children. I learnt to make their favourite dishes. When they were growing up, I asked my colleagues to teach me how to make idlis and pav-bhaji. I used to cook these dishes once every two months”, she said. “I never liked pav-bhaji”, she added with a chuckle.

Pendse ajji earned more than her husband. But the daily menu was decided by him, not her. After the “misal” fiasco, she never planned and decided what to cook on her own when they had guests. Her husband bought vegetables once every two days and went grocery shopping. She handed over her entire earnings to him each month.

“Do you still have the cookbook with you?” I asked while I was leaving. “I lost it long ago,” she said with a hearty laugh.

I got up to leave. “Wait, let’s order a plate of ‘kanda bhaji’ (onion fritters) for us from the stall downstairs. It has been a while since I ate ‘bhajis’”, she said.

Her husband never liked “kanda bhaji”, but she did. She started ordering the dish after he passed away.

I went downstairs and bought a plate each of “kanda bhaji” for us.

Chinmay Damle is a research scientist and food enthusiast. He writes here on Pune’s food culture. He can be contacted at chinmay.damle@gmail.com