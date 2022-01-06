Taste of Life: When ‘Sir John Barleycorn’ became popular in Bombay and Poona...

When ‘Sir John Barleycorn’ became popular in Bombay and Poona...

“His name is Sir John Barleycorn,

Who makes both beer and bread.

What would do all that now are born,

If Barleycorn was dead?”

wrote a “well-wisher” of Sir John Barleycorn in “The Arraigning and Indicting of Sir John Barleycorn, Knt.” in 1785.

A few decades later, in the latter half of the nineteenth century, newspapers and brochures in Bombay and Poona started mentioning Sir John Barleycorn quite frequently. He should be invited to the country, and allowed to “roam freely” in the Presidency, they said. There was a clamour that he be given a permanent residency in the Presidency.

Who was Sir John Barleycorn? And what led to his sudden popularity in Bombay and Poona?

Sir John Barleycorn is a song from the “English Dancing Master” (1651). The eponymous protagonist is a personification of barley and of the alcoholic beverages made from it: beer and whiskey. In the song, he suffers indignities, attacks, and possible death that correspond to the various stages of barley cultivation, such as reaping and malting.

According to the song, his neighbours vowed that Sir John should die, so they hired ruffians to “plough him with ploughs and bury him”, this they did, and afterward “combed him with harrows and thrust clods on his head”, but did not kill him. Then with hooks and sickles they “cut his legs off and the knees”, bound him like a thief, and left him “to wither with the wind” and he died not. They now “rent him to the heart”, and having “mowed him in a mow” sent bravos to beat him with clubs, and they beat him so sore that “all the flesh fell from his bones”, but yet he died not. To a kiln, they next hauled him and burnt him like a martyr, but he survived the burning. They crushed him between two stones but killed him not. Sir John bore no malice for his ill-usage but did his best to cheer the flagging spirits even of his worst persecutors.

John Barleycorn has been used as a symbol or a slang term for alcohol for the last four centuries. Several pubs in the South of England are called “John Barleycorn”. Jack London’s 1913 autobiographical novel “John Barleycorn” takes its name from the song and discusses his enjoyment of drinking and struggles with alcoholism.

Barley, the source of malt liquor and whiskey, takes a prominent place in British – Indian history. How many difficulties have been smoothed over by a friendly drink would never be known, nor could it be estimated how much comfort it has given to those Anglo-Indians depressed by loneliness and overwork in a bad climate.

In the days of the East India Company, it was usual to send out several criminals, sentenced to death in England and respited, to be turned loose on any newly discovered shore by the early mariners. A batch of these Newgate birds, as they were called, generally went out with each Indian fleet.

In the “Good Old Days of the Honorable John Company”, WH Carey states that in 1780 “drunkenness, gambling, and profane swearing were universally practiced”. Complaints in public journals testified that all classes of Europeans made Christmas festivities a “plea for absolute drunkenness and obscenity of conversation, that is, while they were able to articulate at all”.

The Honorable East India Company undoubtedly did all that was possible to keep their servants on the straight and narrow road and were occasionally successful. An effort was made, with little success, to check the mortality brought about by heavy drinking, by encouraging the use of tea. The sale of beer was restricted, so the Europeans had no option but to turn to “burnt wine, punch, and arrack”. Very soon the Europeans cultivated a strong liking for the native intoxicants and hence manufacture of liquor was largely prohibited in the lands ruled by the British.

One of the first to lead the petition to let natives and Europeans make malt liquor in India was Tom Cringle, who wrote a letter in a Bombay newspaper with an elaborate scheme to make beer and ale in Poona. This letter made John Barleycorn a popular name and inspired several others to make a similar petition in Bombay and Poona.

Tom Cringle was the nom de plume of William Walker (1838-1908), a Scottish-born Australian writer, also known as William Walker of Bombay. The nom de plume was derived from “Tom Cringle’s Log” published pseudonymously by Michael Scott in Blackwood’s Magazine. Walker wrote a series of letters between 1850 and 1860 in several newspapers in Bombay and Poona, which were compiled in a volume published in 1863.

The ninety letters compiled in the volume provide a wide-ranging overview of contemporary life in the Bombay Presidency and include reports on Indian farming, tramways, the burning of “Hindoo dead”, the Indian Mutiny, the Colaba refuges, and reports on Walker’s stay in Poona. There is an account of the “Madras” on its voyage from Bombay to Aden, notes on Merchant Seamen, shear hulks, and even the Atlantic Telegraph Cable. One of the letters includes “A Tiger Adventure” involving the author hiding behind a curtain while being stalked by a tiger, his only weapon being his lit cigar.

The letter invoking John Barleycorn and requesting his presence in Poona was written by Walker on November 23, 1857, in Bombay. It is not known which newspaper published it.

The letter starts with a solemn appeal – “Who has not sacrificed to the honour of John Barleycorn in this thirsty clime? I have heard of some ardent devotees who at one sitting have walked off with 12 bottles under their belt, and found no damages to repair in the morning. Do this with brandy and you corrode the coats of the stomach; with wine, and you are half poisoned and wholly dazed; with gin, you injure the kidneys; with champagne, in the morning your head feels like a basalt boulder. But John Barleycorn made our railways; builds bridges, ships, and steam – engines, like a good, honest, useful fellow he is. He strengthens the stomach and gives vigour to the muscles. The Parsees merit the compliment of being the most Europeanised of all the natives in Bombay, - it is to John Barleycorn they owe the honour. Beer follows an Englishman as steadfastly as the daily sun shines on him, but it only follows him in barrels and bottles and is thereby rendered twice as dear as it should be. Only for the paternal care of honest John Company, his soldiers would never be able to taste their national beverage, and would thus be driven to indulge in arrack, which fires the brain and wastes in the strength, in lieu of adding to it, as does malt liquor.”

Walker then rues the fact that “since malt liquor has been supplied by the East India Company to the canteens of their army, a very large decrease of drunkenness has followed.”

“Owing to the nearly prohibitory price of beer, our poorer English brethren cannot taste it. Why should it not be plentiful enough to enable the ships of the Indian Navy to take a few barrels of it up the Persian Gulf, to invigorate the stomachs of their crews during the burning heat of a Bushire summer?” he asks.

He then proceeds to put out an elaborate plan to start a brewery at Poona.

More about this the next week.

Chinmay Damle is a research scientist and food enthusiast. He writes here on Pune’s food culture. He can be contacted at chinmay.damle@gmail.com