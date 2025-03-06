Menu Explore
TB elimination drive: Pune civic body ties up with three NGOs

ByVicky Pathare
Mar 06, 2025 06:22 AM IST

Started as a pilot project in December 2024 covering Vishrantwadi and Yerawada, the civic body plans to cover the city under the initiative

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has roped in three private organisations to expand the anti-tuberculosis (TB) drive across the city, officials said on Wednesday.

he state government has appointed non-governmental organisations (NGOs) Network of Maharashtra People Living with HIV (NMP Plus), Hindustan Latex Family Planning Promotion Trust (HLFPPT) and TB Alert India to collaborate with PMC in the three-year project. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Started as a pilot project in December 2024 covering Vishrantwadi and Yerawada, the civic body plans to cover the city under the initiative.

The state government has appointed non-governmental organisations (NGOs) Network of Maharashtra People Living with HIV (NMP Plus), Hindustan Latex Family Planning Promotion Trust (HLFPPT) and TB Alert India to collaborate with PMC in the three-year project.

Dr Irfan Lohare, medical officer, PMC, said, “The campaign helps to bring patients under the national TB elimination programme to provide necessary treatment and support services.”

NMP Plus will cover private hospitals, clinics, and laboratories; HLFPPT will focus on high-risk areas, including slums, construction sites, and metro work zone areas; and TB Alert India engages on community engagement and youth involvement to eliminate TB, the official said.

Dr Prashant Bothe, PMC, TB officer, said, “We urge citizens to take advantage of the free screenings, digital self-assessment tools, and treatment programmes offered under the project.”

