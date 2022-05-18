Home / Cities / Pune News / Teacher assaults 18-year-old student in Pune over fake social media profile
pune news

PUNE An 18-year-old student was physically assaulted by his teacher and associates after he prepared a fake social media profile of the teacher and posted pornographic text on the site, said officials
An 18-year-old student was physically assaulted by his teacher and associates after he prepared a fake social media profile of the teacher (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on May 18, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE An 18-year-old student was physically assaulted by his teacher and associates after he prepared a fake social media profile of the teacher and posted pornographic text on the site, said officials.

According to the police the defamation of the woman teacher came to the fore due to the act. The teacher has been booked under IPC section 352 ( Physical assault )

The teacher had called the student on the pretext of settling the dispute and withdrawing the FIR, which she had filed last month.

When the boy reached the school on Tuesday, to discuss the matter, he was physically assaulted by the teacher and her associates.

Police Inspector S Jadhav is investigating further in the case. “ A case has been lodged and investigation is on to nab the accused ,” he said.

