Teacher assaults 18-year-old student in Pune over fake social media profile
PUNE An 18-year-old student was physically assaulted by his teacher and associates after he prepared a fake social media profile of the teacher and posted pornographic text on the site, said officials.
According to the police the defamation of the woman teacher came to the fore due to the act. The teacher has been booked under IPC section 352 ( Physical assault )
The teacher had called the student on the pretext of settling the dispute and withdrawing the FIR, which she had filed last month.
When the boy reached the school on Tuesday, to discuss the matter, he was physically assaulted by the teacher and her associates.
Police Inspector S Jadhav is investigating further in the case. “ A case has been lodged and investigation is on to nab the accused ,” he said.
-
Rajasthan Cong MLA Ganesh Ghogra offers to resign after cops file FIR against him
Congress lawmaker and Rajasthan youth Congress chief Ganesh Ghogra on Wednesday sentGhogra'ss resignation as a legislator to chief minister Ashok Gehlot after a case was lodged against him and 60 others for creating ruckus. In his letter to the chief minister, Ghogra said he was being “neglected” and “my voice is suppressed by local administrative officers” despite being the Dungarpur legislator and Rajasthan youth Congress president.
-
22-year-old booked for raping, impregnating minor in Pune
PUNE The Bibvewadi police booked a 22-year-old youth for raping a 17-year-old and impregnating her. The case was registered on Monday. According to the victim's mother, the accused lured the victim into sweet talk and allegedly had a physical relationship with her. According to the police, the girl complained of stomach ache to her mother, after which, it was found, that she was 21 weeks pregnant.
-
Uttar Pradesh: Regulator steps up pressure for installing meters in homes of power employees
The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has stepped up pressure on the UP Power Corporation Ltd to install meters in the residences of power employees and pensioners as well. In Uttar Pradesh, around one lakh power personnel and pensioners consume unmetered electricity. They are said to put up strong resistance to any bid to install meters in their houses. They argue that unmetered power was part of their service conditions.
-
Trillion dollar economy goal: Uttar Pradesh government amends terms for selection of consultant
The Uttar Pradesh government has amended certain conditions/norms for the selection of a consultant to work out a roadmap to boost the size of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to one trillion dollars in five years. The deadline for the submission of e-bids has been already extended to May 24. The technical bids will be opened on May 25. Overseas experience of bidders on projects of a similar nature will be counted.
-
Dalit professor alleges attack by student on Lucknow University campus
Lucknow University's dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan, who is in the news after Ravi Kant Chandan's comments on the Kashi Vishwanath- Gyanvapi complex, on Wednesday alleged that he was attacked by a student on the university campus in the presence of a security guard. The police took Karthik Pandey away in a jeep. The Lucknow University Teachers' Association has strongly condemned the attack on their colleague, Ravi Kant Chandan, on the Lucknow University campus.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics