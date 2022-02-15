Teacher eligibility test 2019: 21 candidates who passed, but paid money out of fear; education dept report awaited

PUNE The Pune police have intercepted 21 candidates who appeared for Teacher eligibility test (TET) 2019-2020 and paid money to increase their score despite passing the exam on merit.

These 21 candidates are among the 7,880 whose marksheets were found to have been manipulated. At the end of the investigation, whoever is found with manipulated marks will be disqualified from further recruitment rounds, according to officials of the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE).

“We have sent the list to the education department. All 7,880 are from the Teacher eligibility test 2019 exam. So far, we have found manipulation in the final marks of these candidates. We are investigating other methods of malpractices in the exams,” said police inspector Kumar Ghadge who is investigating the TET 2019 case.

The police will soon begin questioning these candidates who are found to have had manipulated marks that do not match the marks calculated on their answer sheets. “We have received the list. We are going through the concerned documents of those in the list and a report will be submitted in two-three days to the police. Right now, we are planning to send the report to the government and the police because they need it to conduct investigation at the earliest,” said Harun Attar, deputy commissioner of MSCE.

So far, a total of 13 people have been arrested in the TET 2019 case which came to light after the arrest of GA Software director Pritish Deshmukh. The police have not found any candidate who was not on the roll call list of those appearing for the exam but had appeared in the merit list through manipulation. However, there were initial allegations about those who had appeared and submitted empty answer sheets which were later filled by the accused.

Among those accused in the case are IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar, deputy secretary in the agriculture department and former deputy secretary of the school education and sports department. The other notable arrest in the case was of Tukaram Supe, commissioner of MSCE. His predecessor was arrested in another FIR about manipulation in TET 2018. In both the cases, GA Software company was central to the manipulation. While Deshmukh was arrested first in 2019 and later in 2018 case, a former employee of the software company - Ashwini Kumar - was arrested in 2018 case. The others accused in the case are agents.

“So far, these are all candidates of TET 2019. TET 2018 is a separate case. They have also been given the certificates based on the increased marks which helped them qualify for further recruitment exam,” said police inspector Ghadge.

After a qualification certificate from TET, the candidates are eligible to appear for Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT). “We do not have a schedule for TAIT yet. But when it is held, only those who have qualified will be allowed. Those who had qualified but still paid the amount will not be considered,” said Attar.