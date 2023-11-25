Teachers’ salaries will not be paid till schools enter info on U-DISE Plus system

State project director of Samagra Shiksha Maharashtra Primary Education Council, Pradeep Kumar Dange, on Friday ordered that the salaries of teachers in schools, which do not enter the requisite information in the U-DISE Plus online system, should be stopped with immediate effect. As such, all government and aided schools in the state will now have to enter the necessary information in the U-DISE Plus online system by November 30.

According to the information shared by Samagra Shiksha Maharashtra Primary Education Council, annual budgets for the years 2024-25 and 2025-26 will be prepared by the state and central governments on the basis of information regarding the physical facilities and number of teachers and students in all government and aided schools in the state. Hence, all recognised schools in the state had been directed to collect the necessary information by October 31. However, most schools ignored the directive. The possibility of students being deprived of free uniforms, textbooks, educational facilities, scholarships etc. provided by the government cannot be ruled out in this scenario. Hence, Dange has now ordered that all information be submitted by November 30.

As per a U-DISE Plus online system report, 88% schools have updated their physical information, 76% schools have finalised information on teachers; whereas 71% schools have finalised information on students. However, as many as 25,788 schools in the state have not even started filling the information on teachers while 12,947 schools are in the process of filling the physical information. Due to this, the annual planning of Samagra Shiksha and the PM Shri Yojana is delayed.

“As the information is not being updated by the schools, the salaries of the teachers in the respective schools should not be paid. The district- and taluka- level pay teams should certify from the principals that the schools have updated all the information of schools, students and teachers in the U-DISE Plus system,” stated the circular released by Dange on Friday..