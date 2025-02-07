TechVision 2025: Students from govt schools unveil ‘Smart Wheelchair’

PUNE A ‘Smart Wheelchair’ stood out among the technological innovations showcased at TechVision 2025, a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) exhibition held as part of the EduConclave 2.0 at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday. A ‘Smart Wheelchair’ stood out among technological innovations showcased at TechVision 2025 held at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Thursday. (HT)

The ‘Smart Wheelchair’ developed by Prathamesh Sonawane and Sarthak Arjun to assist individuals with mobility challenges features remote navigation and obstacle detection, allowing users greater independence. “Now, physical impairments will not stop people from moving freely,” said Prathamesh.

TechVision 2025 was organised by the Salaam Bombay Foundation in partnership with Pune Knowledge Cluster as a platform for students from government and government-aided schools to present real-world solutions to everyday challenges. The event attracted over 100 educators and 1,000 students from 14 schools.

Another technological innovation called ‘Third Eye’ was showcased at the exposition by Anushka Deshmukh and Anushka Pingul as a wearable obstacle detector for the visually impaired. Unlike traditional walking sticks, the device is worn on the limbs and detects obstacles from all directions through short vibrations. “This is not just a tool—it is independence,” said Anushka.

Similarly, Aditya Pingale from Dindori, Nashik, along with his teammates Abhijeet Pawar and Parashram Pingal, presented the ‘KrishiBot’, a remote-controlled fertiliser spraying system. Having seen his uncle carry heavy fertiliser cans, Aditya developed the solution to reduce physical strain and increase efficiency. The device can be operated remotely from up to 3 km away using a mobile phone. “Now farmers can spray fertiliser across their fields without exhausting themselves,” Aditya said.

Also among the products showcased was a helmet with a built-in alcohol detector developed by Kranti Naik and Harshal from Mumbai. The device sounds an alert upon detecting alcohol in the wearer’s breath and aims to reduce road accidents caused by drunk driving. “We hope such innovations become mandatory, reducing accidents and saving lives,” Kranti said.

TechVision 2025 also featured discussions on the role of STEM education in bridging educational inequalities. Dr Vivek Sawant, chief mentor of Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd., engaged with the students about the impact of hands-on learning. Dr Mallinath Kalshetti, director of the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA), highlighted the contributions of municipal school students in robotics projects with social applications. Dr Priya Nagaraj, chief executive officer (CEO) of Pune Knowledge Cluster, emphasised the ethical considerations of integrating digital tools into education.

With the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 promoting vocational training, TechVision aims to equip students from under-resourced backgrounds with practical STEM skills. “TechVision is not just about potential, it is about impact. These students are not waiting for opportunities—they are creating them,” said Gaurav Arora, chief growth officer, Salaam Bombay Foundation. The foundation envisions the expansion of TechVision into a national platform, nurturing young innovators regardless of their socio-economic background.