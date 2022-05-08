Teen drowns at Khadakwasla dam, youths still risk lives at tourist spots to take selfies, videos

PUNE In a tragic incident on Saturday, an 18-year-old youth fell of the Khadakwasla dam and drowned. He was taking selfies and videos with his friends when the incident took place. This is the second such incident this month, and raises safety concerns at the Khadakwasla dam.

However, despite the risks and multiple warnings from authorities, people throng dams, forts and other tourist spots, inturn risking their lives.

On Saturday, Ashish Subhash Furange (18), a resident of Karvenagar, visited the Khadkkwasla dam along with two friends at 5.30 pm. They were swimming, when Furange climbed the pumping station wall of the dam to take a video. When he dived back into the water he was washed away, said police officials.

According to police officials, his friends screamed for help and locals rushed to the spot. Furange’s body was recovered with assistance from officials of Nanded city fire station. Police officials and officials from the irrigation department also rushed to the spot.

Pankaj Kambale, member of a rescue and trekking group based in Pune said, “The youths today are enthusiastic and try doing tricks like jumping, or a stunt in order to take a picture or a video, which is risky. They do not realise the importance of their own safety. We are creating awareness through various activities, going on the field for rescue operations and through social media regarding the risk involved. But self realisation is must.”

Pravin Takawane, a police constable deployed at Khadakwasla dam patrolling duty said, “We regularly keep a check along with the irrigation department and local villagers,and there is strict vigilance at the dams Chowpatty. Still, there are people who do not listen to us or go to such spots which are hidden and jump into the water all for a selfie or a video, which is a risk.”