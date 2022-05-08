Teen drowns at Khadakwasla dam, youths still risk lives at tourist spots to take selfies, videos
PUNE In a tragic incident on Saturday, an 18-year-old youth fell of the Khadakwasla dam and drowned. He was taking selfies and videos with his friends when the incident took place. This is the second such incident this month, and raises safety concerns at the Khadakwasla dam.
However, despite the risks and multiple warnings from authorities, people throng dams, forts and other tourist spots, inturn risking their lives.
On Saturday, Ashish Subhash Furange (18), a resident of Karvenagar, visited the Khadkkwasla dam along with two friends at 5.30 pm. They were swimming, when Furange climbed the pumping station wall of the dam to take a video. When he dived back into the water he was washed away, said police officials.
According to police officials, his friends screamed for help and locals rushed to the spot. Furange’s body was recovered with assistance from officials of Nanded city fire station. Police officials and officials from the irrigation department also rushed to the spot.
Pankaj Kambale, member of a rescue and trekking group based in Pune said, “The youths today are enthusiastic and try doing tricks like jumping, or a stunt in order to take a picture or a video, which is risky. They do not realise the importance of their own safety. We are creating awareness through various activities, going on the field for rescue operations and through social media regarding the risk involved. But self realisation is must.”
Pravin Takawane, a police constable deployed at Khadakwasla dam patrolling duty said, “We regularly keep a check along with the irrigation department and local villagers,and there is strict vigilance at the dams Chowpatty. Still, there are people who do not listen to us or go to such spots which are hidden and jump into the water all for a selfie or a video, which is a risk.”
-
Martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house project in Ludhiana: Chain hunger strike enters day 5
The chain hunger strike over delay in the renovation of martyr Sukhdev's birth place at Naugra entered its fifth consecutive day on Sunday. Descendants of the martyr —Honey Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Manoj Kumar Mauji and Sunil Thakur, led by Ashok Thapar— joined the hunger strike and condemned the callous attitude of the state government and municipal officials.
-
MBBS students await results to begin internships, MUHS gives May-end deadline
Mumbai: Weeks after completion of their exams, the final year MBBS students are still awaiting results in order to be eligible to start their internships in hospitals attached to their respective institutes. While students are worried that this delay will cost them their academic time, officials from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences assure that the results should be announced by the end of this month.
-
3 dead and 32 injured in bus accident at Ghonse ghat
Raigad: Three passengers died and 32 were injured after a private traveller bus fell off the road at Ghonse ghat in Mhasla taluka of Raigad district on Sunday morning. Out of the injured, 18 were taken to Mhasla rural hospital and 14 were sent to Mangaon for treatment. Locals and the police team reached the spot for rescue operations.
-
Punjab speaker Sandhwan hails Ludhiana’s textile industry
Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presided over the national conference of buyers and sellers 'Stitches and Hues' held at a local marriage place on Ferozepur Road on Sunday. The exhibition was organised by the Apparel Manufacturing Association of Ludhiana. Additional deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba and Ludhiana central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi were also present on the occasion. Sandhwan said textiles and knitwear is a very challenging and dynamic industry.
-
UP STF busts job racket, arrests kingpin
Uttar Pradesh Special Task force claimed to have unearthed a gang of fraudsters after the arrest of its kingpin from Lucknow's Vibhuti Khand area here on Sunday, said senior police officials. The officials said six people had turned up against the accused from Barabanki, Lakhimpur Kheri, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi and Lucknow districts from whom the accused had fraudulently taken over ₹66 lakh in the past few months.
