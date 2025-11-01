Teen girl attacked with sharp weapon in Hinjewadi; 3 including minor detained

An 18-year-old girl was seriously injured after she was attacked by a koyta (sickle) in the Hinjewadi area on Saturday. The assault is suspected to have stemmed from a love affair dispute, police said. The accused have been identified as Yogesh Bhalerao, 25, Prem Laxman Waghamre, 20, and a juvenile were detained by Pimpri-Chinchwad police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Yogesh Bhalerao, 25, Prem Laxman Waghamre, 20, and a juvenile were detained by Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Police said Bhalerao and Waghmare are relatives. Bhalerao is originally from Dharashiv district and works as an unskilled labourer in Hinjewadi.

The accused attacked the victim on her hands, neck, and head. She tried to seek help, but the accused made a brutal attack on her head, in which she was seriously injured.

Balaji Pandhare, senior police inspector at Hinjewadi, said, “The victim has completed her Class 12. As per preliminary investigation, it seems that this attack is the outcome of a love affair dispute. However, the exact cause will be ascertained only after detailed investigation.”

The victim is a resident of Sakhare Vasti and originally hails from Nashik.

Police investigation revealed the victim and the prime accused, Bhalerao, were in love and dated for five years. Three months ago, Bhalerao got married to another woman, and there were disputes in Bhalerao’s family due to the victim. As a result of this, he had decided to eliminate the victim, and to execute his plan, he took the help of his relative, Waghmare, and a juvenile.

Vishal Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, said, “The victim is serious condition and has been shifted to the nearby hospital. From there, she will be referred to the Sassoon Hospital.”