Teen killed by speeding truck along old Pune-Mumbai highway

PUNE A 25-year-old man was arrested by Pune police for causing the death of a 17-year-old along the old Pune-Mumbai highway on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Alok Prabhu Bhandari, a resident of Shivajinagar.

The arrested man has been identified as Sachin Kailas Jadhav, a resident of Lohar Ali in Ranjangaon Ganapati area of Shirur.

“Bhandari was with his friend who has also sustained head injury. He is in the hospital and got scared so we have not yet recorded his statement. These are children from the same area, they are school students and were playing in the area when the incident happened,” said assistant police inspector Rajkumar Kendre of Khadki police station who is investigating the case.

Bhandari was riding on his cycle along with his friend when the truck rammed into him from behind, according to the police.

“The children and the truck were going in the same direction. The truck driver hit them, went for a short distance and ran to the police station because a mob had gathered and they got agitated after seeing the young boys injured. We dispersed the mob and arrested him,” said Kendre.

However, the court granted bail to the truck driver on Sunday even though the police asked for him to be in judicial custody.

A case was registered under Sections 279, 304(a), 427 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act at Khadki police station.