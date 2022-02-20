Home / Cities / Pune News / Teen killed by speeding truck along old Pune-Mumbai highway
pune news

Teen killed by speeding truck along old Pune-Mumbai highway

The deceased was riding on his cycle along with his friend when the truck rammed into him from behind, according to the police
A case was registered under Sections 279, 304(a), 427 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act at Khadki police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A case was registered under Sections 279, 304(a), 427 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act at Khadki police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 08:52 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 25-year-old man was arrested by Pune police for causing the death of a 17-year-old along the old Pune-Mumbai highway on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Alok Prabhu Bhandari, a resident of Shivajinagar.

The arrested man has been identified as Sachin Kailas Jadhav, a resident of Lohar Ali in Ranjangaon Ganapati area of Shirur.

“Bhandari was with his friend who has also sustained head injury. He is in the hospital and got scared so we have not yet recorded his statement. These are children from the same area, they are school students and were playing in the area when the incident happened,” said assistant police inspector Rajkumar Kendre of Khadki police station who is investigating the case.

Bhandari was riding on his cycle along with his friend when the truck rammed into him from behind, according to the police.

“The children and the truck were going in the same direction. The truck driver hit them, went for a short distance and ran to the police station because a mob had gathered and they got agitated after seeing the young boys injured. We dispersed the mob and arrested him,” said Kendre.

However, the court granted bail to the truck driver on Sunday even though the police asked for him to be in judicial custody.

A case was registered under Sections 279, 304(a), 427 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act at Khadki police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out