Teen vaccination a challenge in city, reopening schools might help: Ajit Pawar

PUNE Pune’s teen vaccination turnout in the city area has been much lower than rural areas. One of the main reasons, according to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, is closure of schools in city areas.

The district administration is hoping that with the reopening of schools and by placing mobile vans outside the campuses to attend to post-vaccination symptoms among students, the inoculation numbers could pick up. As of now, Pune city has seen only 34% and PCMC 43% of kids vaccinated which in rural areas the count is about 86%.

Earlier, shortage of the Covaxin had hampered the teen vaccination drive in the city. Now, the turnout is less than expected despite enough stock of vaccines.

At the Saturday Covid review meeting, Pawar said that while rural areas are showing a much better turnout than city areas, the reason for the same as told by the administration is that schools have been functioning in rural areas better as compared to urban areas and kids can get vaccinated in schools.

Pawar said, “With the reopening of schools, hopefully the teen vaccination numbers will improve. In rural areas the numbers are much higher than those in the urban areas. Both PMC and PCMC have recorded lower than state average numbers when it comes to teen vaccination. However, we are not forcing parents to send their kids to school and parents will have to show consent before sending their kids to school. Also, we will set up mobile vans with doctors to help in case any side effects are reported post vaccination.”

As of now, of the 0.224 million estimated teen population aged between 15 and 18 years of age who are eligible for the vaccination, only 77,000 or 34% have got the jab in Pune city and in PCMC out of the estimated 0.116 million population, more than 50,000 have got the jab which is about 43% while in Pune rural of the estimated 0.211 million kids, 0.182 million have got the vaccine which is about 86%. The district teen vaccination average stands at 56%.

