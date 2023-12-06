Teenager dies after factory employee ‘inserts air compressor into rectum’

Pune: A 16-year-old boy lost his life after a staffer in his relative’s office allegedly inserted an air compressor into his rectum on Monday, police said. The incident was reported on Monday between 10:30 am and 10:50 am at the Poona Flour and Foods Ltd unit in Hadapsar Industrial area. Police informed that Motilala had come to Pune to meet his uncle. On Monday he visited the factory where his uncle was employed. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Motilala Babulal Sahu from Uttar Pradesh. Police said Motilala had come to Pune to meet his uncle. On Monday he visited the factory where his uncle was employed.

While sharing a light moment with other employees, accused Dheerajsingh Gopalisingh Gaud allegedly inserted a pipe of an air compressor into the victim’s rectum. Police said that the sudden burst of air in his cavity severely damaged the intestine and rectum.

Motilal was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment but died due to internal injuries.

As per the complaint filed by Shankar Sahu (34), police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

Ravindra Shelke, senior inspector (SPI), Hadapsar police station, said, “We have registered an FIR as per the complaint given by the uncle of the deceased and arrested the accused for causing death by negligence at the site.’’

A case was registered at Hadapsar police station against the accused Gaud on Tuesday under IPC Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) and further investigation is underway.