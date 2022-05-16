Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Teenager sitting on two-wheeler killed by tempo driver in Pune

The incident happened around 1;30pm near a gram panchayat office in Savarkar chowk area of Dhankawadi
A 16-year-old boy was killed after a tempo driver, who was driving without a permit, rammed into a hoarding and then into two two-wheeler vehicles in Dhankawadi area on Sunday afternoon. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on May 16, 2022 08:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 16-year-old boy was killed after a tempo driver, who was driving without a permit, rammed into a hoarding and then into two two-wheeler vehicles in Dhankawadi area on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased boy was identified as Sunny Datta Dhaware, who was sitting on one of the two two-wheelers which were hit by the tempo driver. The incident happened around 1;30pm near a gram panchayat office in Savarkar chowk area of Dhankawadi, Pune.

The tempo was carrying sound system and loudspeakers, according to the police.

A police staff lodged a complaint in the matter and claimed that upon checking, it was found that the other person in the tempo was the owner. The owner of the tempo first rammed into a video screen that was hoisted for advertisement, after which it rammed into a shed built in front of butcher shop, and then into two vehicles.

A case under Sections 304(a), 338, 279, and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3(1)181, 5/180, 184, and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered with Sahakarnagar police station. Assistant police inspector UN Londhe of Sahakarnagar police station is investigating the case.

