Teenager sitting on two-wheeler killed by tempo driver in Pune
PUNE A 16-year-old boy was killed after a tempo driver, who was driving without a permit, rammed into a hoarding and then into two two-wheeler vehicles in Dhankawadi area on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased boy was identified as Sunny Datta Dhaware, who was sitting on one of the two two-wheelers which were hit by the tempo driver. The incident happened around 1;30pm near a gram panchayat office in Savarkar chowk area of Dhankawadi, Pune.
The tempo was carrying sound system and loudspeakers, according to the police.
A police staff lodged a complaint in the matter and claimed that upon checking, it was found that the other person in the tempo was the owner. The owner of the tempo first rammed into a video screen that was hoisted for advertisement, after which it rammed into a shed built in front of butcher shop, and then into two vehicles.
A case under Sections 304(a), 338, 279, and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3(1)181, 5/180, 184, and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered with Sahakarnagar police station. Assistant police inspector UN Londhe of Sahakarnagar police station is investigating the case.
Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal, CA to remain in ED custody for 4 more days
Suspended IAS officer of Jharkhand, Pooja Singhal, and chartered accountant Suman Kumar will remain in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for four more days, a special court in Ranchi ordered on Monday. Suman Kumar was arrested on May 7 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in the state's Khunti district. Suman Kumar's client, Jharkhand's mining secretary Pooja Singhal was arrested four days later on May 11.
Prime Minister offers prayers at Buddhist temple in Kushinagar
LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening offered prayers at Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Buddha Purnima. He visited both --Lumbini (in Nepal), the birthplace and Mahaparinirvan temple (in Kushinagar), the place where Lord Buddha attained 'nirvana', on the same day. He, along with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, laid the foundation stone of a technologically-advanced India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini.
Uddhav’s May 14 speech defines future Sena-BJP relation: Saamana
Hindutva was “poisonous, vicious and perverted”, indicated that there was no chance of a reconciliation between the two erstwhile partners in the future, Sena mouthpiece Saamana said on Monday. An editorial in the publication also said attempts to underestimate Sena would backfire on the opponents. The editorial also attacked Thackeray.
Actor Ketaki Chitale booked again for using Sant Tukaram’s ‘signature’ in objectionable post on Sharad Pawar
PUNE Yet another case was registered against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, this time by Pimpri-Chinchwad police, for using the signature term of Saint Tukaram, “Tuka Mhane”, while making alleged derogatory statements on social media. The Thane police have registered the first case against the actress for her posts about nCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Nitin Gopal More, 57, a farmer and a member of the Sri Hari Bhakta Parayan organisation of warkaris claimed in his complaint that the actress misused the signature term of the abhanga written by Saint Tukaram.
Sheroes Hangout to open two kiosks in Noida
Acid attack survivors, who are at present running Sheroes Hangout cafe in Agra and Lucknow, will open two kiosks in Noida. The inauguration ceremony will take place at Noida International Stadium on Tuesday. Chief executive officer (CEO), Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari will inaugurate the kiosks in the presence of Noida MP Mahesh Sharma, Sheroes beneficiaries and Chhanv Foundation team. Sheroes Hangout Cafe, a rehabilitation project, has been operating in Agra and Lucknow since 2014.
