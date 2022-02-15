Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Temperature fluctuations to continue in Pune, haze to stay in some parts, says IMD
pune news

Temperature fluctuations to continue in Pune, haze to stay in some parts, says IMD

PUNE After a week of warmer of nights in February, on Tuesday, Pune reported a drop in minimum temperature with mercury dipping to 11
After a week of warmer of nights in February, on Tuesday, Pune reported a drop in minimum temperature with mercury dipping to 11.5 degrees Celsius. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 08:07 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE After a week of warmer of nights in February, on Tuesday, Pune reported a drop in minimum temperature with mercury dipping to 11.5 degrees Celsius. There are cooler winds penetrating from the north, however, the night temperature is likely to see an increasing trend in the next few days according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature in Pune was 0.9 degrees cooler than normal. Whereas the day temperature was reported to be 32.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

According to the weather department, February started on a cooler note when the minimum temperature dipped to 9.9 degrees Celsius on February 1.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune said that the night temperature will be around 11 till February 17. “However, the day temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius. Till February 17, the skies will remain clear. After that sky over Pune may get cloudy during afternoon hours. In the next few days, haze is likely to remain in early morning hours in some places in the city,” said Kashyapi.

RELATED STORIES

He added that weather across four sub-divisions of Maharashtra is likely to remain dry. “Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to witness dry weather till February 19,” said Kashyapi.

On Tuesday, Nashik reported the lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra at 11.4 degrees Celsius. Pune was the second coolest place in the state. Sangli reported the highest maximum temperature in Maharashtra on Tuesday at 34.4 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, till February 18, minimum temperature will have no significant change, however post February 18, minimum temperature may report a gradual rise by two to four degrees Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP