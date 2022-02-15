Temperature fluctuations to continue in Pune, haze to stay in some parts, says IMD

PUNE After a week of warmer of nights in February, on Tuesday, Pune reported a drop in minimum temperature with mercury dipping to 11.5 degrees Celsius. There are cooler winds penetrating from the north, however, the night temperature is likely to see an increasing trend in the next few days according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature in Pune was 0.9 degrees cooler than normal. Whereas the day temperature was reported to be 32.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

According to the weather department, February started on a cooler note when the minimum temperature dipped to 9.9 degrees Celsius on February 1.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune said that the night temperature will be around 11 till February 17. “However, the day temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius. Till February 17, the skies will remain clear. After that sky over Pune may get cloudy during afternoon hours. In the next few days, haze is likely to remain in early morning hours in some places in the city,” said Kashyapi.

He added that weather across four sub-divisions of Maharashtra is likely to remain dry. “Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to witness dry weather till February 19,” said Kashyapi.

On Tuesday, Nashik reported the lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra at 11.4 degrees Celsius. Pune was the second coolest place in the state. Sangli reported the highest maximum temperature in Maharashtra on Tuesday at 34.4 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, till February 18, minimum temperature will have no significant change, however post February 18, minimum temperature may report a gradual rise by two to four degrees Celsius.