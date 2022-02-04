Temperature fluctuations to continue till Feb 17 in Pune: IMD

PUNE Since the start of February, day and night temperatures are currently above the forecast normal in Pune.

On Friday, Pune reported a maximum temperature of 29.1 degrees Celsius which was 1.9 degrees Celsius cooler than normal. And the minimum temperature was 13.1 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees warmer than normal temperature.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperature fluctuations are likely to continue till February 17.

In Pune, the minimum temperatures may see a drop till 9 degrees Celsius on February 5, as per the forecast.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting, IMD Pune, said that day and night temperatures may be below normal, but the skies are likely to be cloudy in the city for the next few days.

“There are multiple western disturbances (WD) which are affecting the weather in the north. It is likely to cause temperature fluctuations in Maharashtra State. As of now, there are no chances of rainfall in the state. Minimum temperature in most parts of Central Maharashtra is likely to be around 13 to 17 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that in the coming days, the minimum temperature may drop further in the state.

“The fall in temperature can be 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, but after that there is a gradual increase in night temperature across Maharashtra,” said Kashyapi.

“After February 5, it is likely that the minimum temperature in Pune city may rise. Maximum temperatures will be around 31 degrees Celsius and during the same time it is likely to see a rise by three degrees as well. Cloudy skies during afternoon times is forecasted by the weather department,” said Kashyapi.

“Till February 10, minimum temperature will be far below normal and from February 10 to February 17 it is likely to be just below normal,” said Kashyapi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra on Friday was 34.4 degree Celsius at Ahmednagar. And the lowest minimum temperature reported was 11.7 degrees Celsius at Aurangabad.