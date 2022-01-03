TET 2018 case: List of 56 candidates who paid 40K found, search on for more

PUNE The Pune police have found a list of candidates of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 who were set to receive qualification certificate without actually qualifying for the exam as was alleged during the registration of the case.

The police also told a court in Pune that they had found a list of 56 candidates who are believed to have made the payment to appear in the qualification list. Each of the 56 candidates are suspected to have paid ₹40,000 for gaining a spot on the TET 2018 qualification list.

The list was found in possession of a government employee called Nikhil Kadam, 36, who was arrested on December 25 and initially remanded to police custody till January 1. His custody was extended till Tuesday by Judicial magistrate first class MA Shaikh on January 1. The same court granted judicial custody to two other accused in the case, Ashwin Kumar and Saurabh Tripathi.

“Only two points are different in the remand report. Nothing else has changed. The police had asked for an extension for two of them as well but the court agreed that sufficient police custody was granted to them so far and sent them to judicial custody. We will now be applying for bail,” said advocate Shivam Nimbalkar who appeared with advocate Harshad Nimbalkar for Kumar.

With this update in investigation, the police are yet to arrest six people out of which five are already arrested in two other cases. Those wanted in the case include president of GA Software company Pritish Deshmukh, agents Ankush and Santosh Harkal, ousted exam council commissioner Tukaram Supe, and consultant to education department Abhishek Savrikar along with one other. The former commissioner of state exam council Sukhdev Dere was arrested and remanded judicial custody in this case. Police inspector Ajay Waghmare is investigating the case.