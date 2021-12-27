TET 2018 exam manipulation: ex- MSCE commissioner, VP of firm sent to additional police custody

PUNE The former commissioner of Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSCE), Sukhdev Hari Dere, 61 and the former project manager of GA Software company, Ashwini Kumar, 41 were sent into additional police custody by a local court in Pune on Monday.

The two were arrested in a case registered based on allegation that the two had participated in manipulation of results of Teacher eligibility test (TET) held in 2018 and advertised in 2017.

The court of Judge SK Dugaonkar remanded the two to police custody till December 30 with Public Prosecutor VC Murlikar and defence lawyers Harshad Nimbalkar and Pranay Lanjile for Kumar and Dere respectively.

“We have recovered ₹2,90,000 in cash from Dere and recovered gold and silver worth ₹1,01,85,000 from Kumar. However, we have yet to recover the list of 550-600 aspirants of TET 2018 who had failed to make it to the list but were passed in exchange of money,” said police inspector Ajay Waghmare who is investigating the TET 2018 case.

“The second accused (Kumar) was the vice president of GA Software company in Bengaluru. He resigned on November 14, 2019. He was taken back to his house in Bengaluru and everything from his house, including his locker, has been seized. The police say that his custody is required to arrest other accused. However, all the other accused in this case are yet to be arrested because they are under arrest in other cases. My (Kumar) custody is not required for that,” said Advocate Nimbalkar for Kumar.

“The police have conducted two raids in Sangamner and recovered this cash from Dere. The money was there in order to pay for a post-dated cheque that he (Dere) had issued to someone for personal reasons. He has taken some money from someone to collect it for this transaction dates for December 25. But he was arrested before that,” said Advocate Lanjile for Dere.

Kumar and Dere were arrested on December 20 and remanded to police custody on December 21. The two were booked, along with five others, for manipulating the OMR sheets and result or list of selected candidates for the TET exam held in 2018. For each candidate, the men are alleged to have taken ₹50,000- ₹60,000.

The two have been arrested in a case registered under Sections 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act and Sections 7 and 8 of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Examinations Act at Cyber police station.