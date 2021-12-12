The dread walk: Encroached footpaths and poor infra push pedestrians into harm’s way

PUNE While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) celebrated Pedestrians’ Day with much vigour on December 11, the condition of footpaths in the city is worrisome. Pushed out of the pavements by encroachments, let down by poor road infrastructure and threatened by reckless motorists, pedestrians say there is no room for them to walk.

Currently, within the Pune Municipal Corporation limit, a 750-kilometre footpath is available, however, PMC does not have data of how much out of it is actually in ‘used for walking.’

On Sunday, Hindustan Times visited Tilak road, Bajirao road, Bharati vidyapeeth police station, Katraj dairy chowk , Sadshiv peth, Laxmi roads, Sarabaug and Swargate to take a cognisance of the footpaths. The result- Pune’s footpaths have more vehicles and encroachments, leaving no room to walk.

Dinkar Gojare, executive engineer, PMC road department said, “The construction of the footpaths will happen in a phase-wise manner. For the Pedestrians’ Day activity on December 11, we had selected a total 21 roads and work has been done on all to make walking a very good experience,” said .

“The problems which people are facing on other roads will be solved. We have informed PMC’s encroachment department and they are regularly conducting anti-encroachment drives. We will inform the concerned officials regarding parked vehicles on footpaths,” added Gojare.

Harshad Abhyankar, director, Save Pune Traffic Movement (SPTM) said, “Celebrating Pedestrians’ Day was one way of bringing awareness among people, now the PMC needs to speed up their work for the pending projects and along with it special care should be taken to keep footpaths free for walking.”

Ranjit Gadgil, programme director at Parisar said “PMC needs to have footpaths on every route which has high volume traffic. In a few places across the city, we have very good footpaths but the same quality is neglected when it comes to other parts of the city where pedestrians are struggling every day.”

Diplai Joshi, resident of Gultekdi, said, “Majority of people walk on roads due to fish sellers occupying a footpath near Swargate and this has been going on for a few years. PMC should relocate these fish sellers so they don’t face issues of livelihood and pedestrians will be free from risking themselves to walk on crowded roads.”

Amol Paranjape, a daily commuter on Fergusson college road said, “Unless PMC finds a permanent solution for hawkers, people will not be able to walk freely on this road. Jungli Maharaj road is better managed then its neighbour road.”

Box:

Headline: Spelling doom for pedestrians

Major issues at city footpaths

Tilak road: Parked Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited buses

Bajirao road: Pipes and parked vehicles on road

Bharati Vidyapeeth Police station: parked vehicles

Katraj Dairy chowk : Maharashtra State Electricity Board and transformer box

Sadashivpeth: Grocery shops have kept stalls and gunny bags

Laxmi road: Hawkers

Sarasbaug: Hawkers

Swargate: Fish market