The year that was 2021: Pune metro, PMC’s property tax scheme gives hope; Covid-19 threat still looms large

As another pandemic-ridden year nears its end, here are some of the biggest stories from the city in 2021. Not all of these stories were positive, but the impact they had on the citizens was huge. As you go through these stories, you will realise that while there is hope for a better future in 2022, there are some warning signs as well. Covid, politics, Pune metro and crime were understandably the top topics of the year.

Covid robbed many families of their near and dear ones. A man (centre) is being consoled by two other men at the Yerawada crematorium. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Covid and vaccination campaign

At the beginning of 2021 when everything was looking positive with Covid case tally on the decline and most of the restrictions being lifted, things changed suddenly as the second wave hit Pune. The number of cases and fatalities were quite high compared to first wave, and as a result, Covid dominated the year most. If 2020 was disastrous, 2021 was even worse. During the year, Pune district saw over 12,350 fatalities due to Covid, much higher than 2020 when the number was 7,767. At the same time, close to 793,000 persons were infected with the virus this year as against 372,655 infections in 2020. These were not just the numbers, Covid robbed many families of their near and dear ones. In some cases, virus claimed entire families as citizens witnessed health infrastructure such as beds, oxygen and medicines falling short. Although the first wave helped city ramp up its bed capacity, the surge in number of cases during 2021 exposed lacunas on the delivery front involving city and district administration. In January, India also began its ambitious vaccination campaign against COVID-19, one of the largest in the world. Starting with healthcare workers and frontline workers, the vaccination programme was gradually opened for all adults in the country.

Infra projects drove Pune’s realty

On the infrastructure front, the Pune Metro project, which was first mooted in 2002, completed five years of its foundation laying event in 2021 which saw the Prime Minister in attendance. The hope offered by the leaders- Pune metro to begin operations in 2021. Five years since, the on-ground reality is different. In reality, only 50 per cent work has been completed as the year ends. If operations on priority stretch – between Sant Tukaram nagar to Phugewadi - have been deferred multiple times due to the incomplete work; the mass exodus of migrant labours during May-June has only delayed the project that promises to be panacea for Pune city in absence of robust mass transport. For a city with over 50 lakh population (including that of Pimpri-Chinchwad) commutating through daily traffic jams, inferior air and poor roads is a daily woe no less than punishment. All this aggravates when the city streets flood every now and then even with a few centimetres of rain, something that Puneites meekly watch – and move on. At the same time, not much happened on the airport front as the government reconsidered its decision and explored another site for the proposed airport at Purandar. Though it could not settle for that too. While the existing airport at Lohegaon was also partially operational during some months of the year, while it had to be completely closed for two weeks ahead of Diwali. In the case of multilevel flyovers’; work at Chandani chowk was inaugurated by union minister Nitin Gadkari three years ago, the work of which only picked up momentum only this year. However, work of the proposed Katraj-Kondhwa road widening did not have any development.

Ajit Pawar, deputy CM walks amid supporters and party workers of NCP during inauguration of the party office near Dengale bridge. The large crowds, not following Covid protocol gained criticism from BJP. (HT PHOTO)

Political heat rises

During a penultimate year for elections at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), differences among the ruling establishment and the opposition at local level often came to fore with both sides indulging into harsh criticism. However, at the same time, there were occasions when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as ruling party, and main opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), joined hands, particularly on issues of big projects. At the same time, NCP and Shiv Sena also hinted at joining hands for upcoming municipal polls, while the Congress’ local leadership is still firm on going solo, although the three parties share power in state under the banner of Maha Vikas Aghadi. The year’s highlight was also the new swanky offices that the NCP and BJP constructed. With this, party offices of Congress, NCP and BJP have come closer. During the last month of the year, the BJP sounded beguile for polls by bringing Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah attended various programmes including PMC premises event where foundation stone for Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue was laid while another statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was inaugurated.

Best of PMC is yet to come

Among the issues that mostly dominated this year, was the proposal to rent out amenity spaces in the city. Although the BJP was insistent on it, other parties and environmentalist opposed it, which eventually led the civic body to not go ahead. The PMC after opposition from local population had to put on hold the proposal to redevelop Taljai hills, which included developing some theme parks. During July this year,the PMC started its special air-conditioned bus service running through some of the most congested parts of Pune central. The highlight of this new bus transport service is its fare. The PMC-controlled public transport body, PMPML will charge only ₹10 for a ticket that will be valid for the entire day and a commuter can travel to any central parts of the city. For now, the service has received a positive response from the people. The PMC with the help of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) also managed to initiate work at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) square where an existing flyover had to be demolished due to proposed metro rail work. On the property tax front, PMC did a commendable job as it increased its revenue due to the amnesty scheme it offered. However, the 24x7 equatable water supply scheme was a complete mess as the project is moving at slow pace, while the roads dug up at various places in peth areas has caused great inconvenience to the people. Considering that, the PMC is all set for elections early next year.

Pune police are seen screening the shooting spot in Bharati Vidyapeeth where a builder was shot dead in broad daylight. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Violent crime up slightly in Pune this year

City’s crime record during 2021 was rocked with series of firing incidents in the last three months of the year. There were five incidents with criminal on record killed in some cases. There were isolated murder cases too. The year began with news about the death of a woman who was connected with former minister Sanjay Rathod. Although her death never turned into an FIR as police only registered it as an accidental death case, the minister had to resign after criticism from several quarters including the BJP. The cyber offences have also seen increase on year-on-year basis with rise in use of digital mode for transactions. For city police, the last month of the year turned good as they cracked a series of recruitment and paper leak cases while uncovering a big nexus of agents, officials and private firms responsible to hold exams.